ETV Bharat / state

Congress High Command Has Given Clear Signal For Siddaramaiah To Continue As CM For 5 Years, Says Son Yathindra

Bengaluru: With the joint session of the state legislature over, the discussion on the change of leadership in the Karnataka Congress Government has resurfaced.

Congress MLC Yathindra, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, on Friday said that his father was given a green signal from the party high command to continue in the post till 2028 and hoped that he would do so.

Reacting to Congress MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga seeking clarity from high command on the power-sharing agreement, Yathindra said there was no confusion about the leadership issue, and nobody is currently asking for a leadership change.

"I think the high command has given a clear signal that Siddaramaiah will continue in office for five years. They may not have said it, but they have given a clear signal by not entertaining the demand for a leadership change by a few. So I believe that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM for five years," Yathindra said.

Yathindra's statement evoked a sarcastic response from Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is keen to replace Siddaramaiah as early as possible.