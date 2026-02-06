Congress High Command Has Given Clear Signal For Siddaramaiah To Continue As CM For 5 Years, Says Son Yathindra
By Anil Gejji
Published : February 6, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: With the joint session of the state legislature over, the discussion on the change of leadership in the Karnataka Congress Government has resurfaced.
Congress MLC Yathindra, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, on Friday said that his father was given a green signal from the party high command to continue in the post till 2028 and hoped that he would do so.
Reacting to Congress MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga seeking clarity from high command on the power-sharing agreement, Yathindra said there was no confusion about the leadership issue, and nobody is currently asking for a leadership change.
"I think the high command has given a clear signal that Siddaramaiah will continue in office for five years. They may not have said it, but they have given a clear signal by not entertaining the demand for a leadership change by a few. So I believe that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM for five years," Yathindra said.
Yathindra's statement evoked a sarcastic response from Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is keen to replace Siddaramaiah as early as possible.
"Yathindra is our high command. Whatever he says, we all should accept it with respect. Let us accept him as our high command when he issues statements like a high command," he said.
When asked about Shivaganga's statement seeking clarity on the power-sharing agreement, Shivakumar said he would not respond to the statements of Basavaraju or Yathindra. “If any response is to be given, it should come from the high command in Delhi.”
The leadership issue has surfaced once again owing to the talk in the Congress circles that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will summon both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to Delhi for talks after the joint session.
Shivakumar has been demanding that he be made the CM as per a reported agreement the Kharge and Rahul struck in 2023 to share the CM post between him and Siddaramaiah for 30 months each. Siddaramaiah completed his 30 months in November itself.