Congress High Command Directs Karnataka CM Shivakumar To Curb Lobbying By Ministerial Aspirants
Upset over intense public lobbying, a high command representative reportedly called Shivakumar and put an end to it.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Congress high command has directed Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar not to entertain lobbying from aspirants seeking positions in the state cabinet.
A senior party leader told the Chief Minister to curb attempts to exert pressure through supporter protests and other means, PTI reported on Thursday citing a source.
"Since a lot of MLAs have been pressuring for ministerial berths and airing their aspirations publicly, a high command representative called Shivakumar on Wednesday and asked him to end such practices," the source added.
Shivakumar took the oath as CM along with 13 Ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as chief minister on May 28. With Karnataka's cabinet strength set at 34, including the CM, 20 berths remain vacant, and pressure is mounting on the CM to expand his cabinet.
With over 35 ministerial aspirants for limited berths, Shivakumar must walk a tightrope, as he risks large-scale disgruntlement among those who will be left out, according to party sources.
The high command has told Shivakumar that in recent days, supporters of ministerial aspirants have staged protests, and there have been attempts to exert pressure through pontiffs and religious leaders. These developments have been widely reported in the media and have caused the party "embarrassment."
Shivakumar has been asked not to allow MLAs and MLCs to meet in groups to press demands for ministerial positions. He has been told to communicate to party leaders that Congress will not tolerate lobbying for cabinet posts, political pressure tactics, or such activities under any circumstances, PTI reported quoting sources.
Speaking to Muslim religious leaders who had met him with a demand to make MLC Salim Ahmed Minister, Shivakumar on Monday said that the cabinet expansion will be decided by the Congress high command and his job is to implement the list they provide.
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