ETV Bharat / state

Congress High Command Directs Karnataka CM Shivakumar To Curb Lobbying By Ministerial Aspirants

Bengaluru: The Congress high command has directed Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar not to entertain lobbying from aspirants seeking positions in the state cabinet.

A senior party leader told the Chief Minister to curb attempts to exert pressure through supporter protests and other means, PTI reported on Thursday citing a source.

"Since a lot of MLAs have been pressuring for ministerial berths and airing their aspirations publicly, a high command representative called Shivakumar on Wednesday and asked him to end such practices," the source added.

Shivakumar took the oath as CM along with 13 Ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as chief minister on May 28. With Karnataka's cabinet strength set at 34, including the CM, 20 berths remain vacant, and pressure is mounting on the CM to expand his cabinet.