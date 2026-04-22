Congress Has Always Been Anti-Women, Alleges BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accused the Congress and the INDIA alliance of opposing women’s reservation and blocking the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday alleged that the Congress party’s stance has historically been “anti-women” and accused the opposition of blocking the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.
Addressing a press conference in Pune in his capacity as National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Surya said the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ (Women’s Reservation Bill) was rejected in Parliament last week despite efforts by the Narendra Modi-led government, and held the opposition ‘INDIA’ alliance responsible for the outcome.
He claimed that the Congress has consistently opposed women’s reservation, noting that although the party had introduced the bill five times in the past, it allowed it to lapse on each occasion. “Throughout its history, the Congress has consistently opposed women, and its stance has invariably been anti-women,” he said.
Surya further said the BJP would take the issue to every household and ensure that women across the country are made aware of the opposition’s stand. He added that the party’s efforts for women’s reservation would continue and asserted that when the bill is reintroduced, it would not face opposition.
The BJP MP also alleged that the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) have opposed initiatives aimed at increasing women’s representation, including proposals to allocate 50 per cent seats in every state.
Questioning the NCP’s stand, Surya said the party must explain why it opposed the interests of women. He also alleged that by opposing the bill, the INDIA alliance had “insulted the voters of the country”. On the issue of delimitation, Surya said the Congress supports it in states where it is in power but opposes it where the BJP governs.
Responding to a challenge from Congress women MPs for a debate on the issue, Surya said, “I accept this challenge. The public stands with us today, and I am ready to engage in a public debate on this subject.”
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