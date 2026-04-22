ETV Bharat / state

Congress Has Always Been Anti-Women, Alleges BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday alleged that the Congress party’s stance has historically been “anti-women” and accused the opposition of blocking the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference in Pune in his capacity as National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Surya said the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ (Women’s Reservation Bill) was rejected in Parliament last week despite efforts by the Narendra Modi-led government, and held the opposition ‘INDIA’ alliance responsible for the outcome.

He claimed that the Congress has consistently opposed women’s reservation, noting that although the party had introduced the bill five times in the past, it allowed it to lapse on each occasion. “Throughout its history, the Congress has consistently opposed women, and its stance has invariably been anti-women,” he said.

Surya further said the BJP would take the issue to every household and ensure that women across the country are made aware of the opposition’s stand. He added that the party’s efforts for women’s reservation would continue and asserted that when the bill is reintroduced, it would not face opposition.