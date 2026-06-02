Congress Govt Ensuring Social Justice, Equal Opportunity In Telangana: Rahul Gandhi On Statehood Day
Rahul said the Congress government "carries forward that legacy with social justice, equal opportunity, and the dignity of every person of Telangana".
By PTI
Published : June 2, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Telangana is the struggle and sacrifice of lakhs of people and the Congress government carries forward that legacy with social justice, equal opportunity, and the dignity of every person of the state, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.
On Telangana formation day, Gandhi greeted the people of the state and paid his tributes to individuals who gave their life for the state's birth.
"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on their Formation Day. Telangana is the struggle and sacrifice of lakhs of people. Today we remember every individual who gave their life for the Telangana of their dreams," Gandhi said on X.
"The Congress government today carries forward that legacy with social justice, equal opportunity, and the dignity of every person of Telangana," he said.
Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on their Formation Day.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2026
Telangana is the struggle and sacrifice of lakhs of people. Today we remember every individual who gave their life for the Telangana of their dreams.
The Congress government today carries forward that legacy with… pic.twitter.com/hF4eBECqvk
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended his greetings to the people of Telangana, "a state born out of sacrifice, resilience, and the unwavering aspirations of millions."
He said the creation of Telangana stands as a defining moment in India's democratic journey. "Under the leadership of Dr. Manmohan Singh and Smt. Sonia Gandhi, the Congress-led UPA government honoured the long-standing aspirations of the people and played a historic role in the formation of India's youngest state," Kharge said on X.
"On this solemn day, we bow our heads in tribute to the countless martyrs, students, youth, employees, farmers, and activists whose sacrifices and struggles made Telangana a reality," he said.
On the historic occasion of Telangana Formation Day, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana - a state born out of sacrifice, resilience, and the unwavering aspirations of millions.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 2, 2026
The creation of Telangana stands as a defining moment in India’s democratic… pic.twitter.com/VPh33tRUmJ
Their courage and commitment will forever remain etched in the soul of the state, Kharge added.
"Today, the Congress Government in Telangana is steadfastly working towards the vision of a true 'Prajala Telangana' - a people-centric Telangana rooted in social justice, dignity, inclusive growth, and equal opportunity for all," he asserted.
Through transformative welfare initiatives and people-first governance, every section of society is being empowered, uplifted, and brought into the mainstream of progress, Kharge said.
The spirit of 'Indiramma Rajyam' continues to guide this journey – a vision that stands for justice for the marginalised, strength for the weak, empowerment for women and youth, and all-round development for every village, every family, and every citizen of Telangana, he said.
"As Telangana moves forward with confidence and hope, we convey our warmest wishes to its people for peace, prosperity, and continued progress," the Congress chief said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted the people of Telangana on Formation Day. "A land of courage, innovation, and progress, Telangana continues to inspire. May the state continue to prosper and create opportunities for all," she said on X.
Warm wishes to the people of Telangana on Formation Day.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 2, 2026
A land of courage, innovation, and progress, Telangana continues to inspire.
May the state continue to prosper and create opportunities for all. pic.twitter.com/3RrMaWYumq
Telangana Formation Day, also known as Statehood Day, is celebrated to mark its carving out of Andhra Pradesh on this day in 2014, as the 29th state of India.
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