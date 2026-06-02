ETV Bharat / state

Congress Govt Ensuring Social Justice, Equal Opportunity In Telangana: Rahul Gandhi On Statehood Day

New Delhi: Telangana is the struggle and sacrifice of lakhs of people and the Congress government carries forward that legacy with social justice, equal opportunity, and the dignity of every person of the state, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

On Telangana formation day, Gandhi greeted the people of the state and paid his tributes to individuals who gave their life for the state's birth.

"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on their Formation Day. Telangana is the struggle and sacrifice of lakhs of people. Today we remember every individual who gave their life for the Telangana of their dreams," Gandhi said on X.

"The Congress government today carries forward that legacy with social justice, equal opportunity, and the dignity of every person of Telangana," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended his greetings to the people of Telangana, "a state born out of sacrifice, resilience, and the unwavering aspirations of millions."

He said the creation of Telangana stands as a defining moment in India's democratic journey. "Under the leadership of Dr. Manmohan Singh and Smt. Sonia Gandhi, the Congress-led UPA government honoured the long-standing aspirations of the people and played a historic role in the formation of India's youngest state," Kharge said on X.