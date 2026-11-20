ETV Bharat / state

Congress Gains Ground In Rajasthan Panchayat Polls, BJP Faces Setbacks In Leaders' Strongholds

Jaipur: The Congress has made significant gains in several districts in Rajasthan’s panchayat elections, dealing a setback to the ruling BJP in the home district of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and constituencies represented by several senior leaders, while independent candidates emerged as a major force in the polls.

In Bharatpur, Sharma’s home district, the Congress won 21 of the 31 Zila Parishad seats, securing a clear majority, while the BJP managed nine seats and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won one. The results have strengthened the Congress’s prospects of securing the Zila Pramukh post.

In the seven panchayat samitis in the district, independents won 75 of the 159 seats, compared with 48 for the Congress, 31 for the BJP, three for the BSP and two for the RLP, making the election of panchayat samiti heads a closely contested affair.

Congress also took a lead in several wards in the Panchayat Samitis of Jaipur district. By the time results for 173 of the 386 wards in 22 Panchayat Samitis were declared, Congress had won 99 seats, BJP 38, and RLP 27. Counting of votes for the remaining wards is ongoing.

The BJP also faced setbacks in several political strongholds. In Sanganer, represented by Chief Minister Sharma, the RLP put up a strong performance. In Jhotwara, represented by Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the Congress secured more seats than the BJP. The party also suffered setbacks in areas associated with Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Medical Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar.

In a major setback for Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, his wife and two sons lost their respective panchayat samiti elections in Sikar district’s Shrimadhopur.