Congress Focuses On Uttar Pradesh, To Alert 100 Candidates For 2027 Polls In April
The party will also hold community gatherings across key cities from next month to take Rahul Gandhi’s message of social justice.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Upbeat over Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s March 13 event in Lucknow to honour the legacy of Dalit icon Kanshi Ram, the Congress has started flexing its muscles in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly polls. According to party insiders, the Congress had rebuilt its organisation across the state over the past year and was looking at contesting a minimum of 150/403 assembly seats in the 2027 polls.
The March 13 event actually aimed at wooing the grand old party’s traditional Dalit vote bank that deserted the Congress and shifted to the Bahujan Samaj Party over the past three decades.
The BSP was founded by Kanshi Ram and is now led by four-term former chief minister Mayawati. The Congress accuses her of being an ally of the BJP, which has been ruling Uttar Pradesh since 2017 under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The muscle flexing by the Congress is aimed at ally Samajwadi party with whom it had a seat-sharing pact in the 2017 assembly elections and later in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In 2024, the Congress got 17 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in alliance. The SP wants to apply the same formula for the 2027 assembly polls, which the grand old party is not okay with.
Miffed over feedback that the SP may not be willing to give it 50 or 60 of 403 assembly seats for the 2027 contest, the Congress noted that although it was preparing for all 403 seats, it will not agree to less than 150 seats if a seat-sharing pact is to be concluded with the ally.
“The situation in the state has changed, and so has the Congress. We have developed our organisation and have a presence in all 403 assembly seats. The alliance factor will be decided by our high command. In case we go in for an alliance with the SP, we would like to contest at least 150 seats,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Rakesh Rathor told ETV Bharat.
According to Rathor, the Congress in 2026 was not the same as in 2017, when the grand old party contested 105 seats in alliance with SP, which was in power.
“The situation was different then. The SP was in power, and our organisation was not as strong. Over the past year, we have worked hard on strengthening the organisation on all 403 seats,” said Rathor.
The Lok Sabha MP further said the Congress was upbeat over the public response to the event to honour late Kanshi Ram and will now conduct community gatherings across all major cities of the state from April onwards. Besides, the Congress also plans to alert potential candidates on at least 100 seats by April.
“The event to honour Kanshi Ram was addressed by Lop Rahul Gandhi. It evoked a very good response from the public. The message that Congress cares for the poor and marginalised has gone across the state. We will conduct a host of programs from April to take the message to the people,” said Rathor.
“We will also alert candidates on at least 100 seats so they can start preparing for 2027 in time,” he said.
Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary actually falls on March 15, but the Congress held its event on March 13. However, the Congress will organise free health care camps in all 75 districts on March 15 to honour the BSP founder.
In his address, Rahul had praised the leadership of Kanshi Ram and had noted the late leader would be given a Bharat Ratna if the INDIA alliance came to power at the Centre.
The Congress, which has been rebuilding the organisation over the past year, will soon deploy observers on all 403 seats to review the progress and fill in any gaps in the structure that is being prepared at five levels.
“Kanshi Ram had dedicated his life to fighting for the Dalit community and oppressed classes, the poor, labourers, farmers, OBCs and women. Kanshi Ram fought for social justice. Our leader Rahul Gandhi is carrying forward that same mission,” Congress MP Tanuj Punia told ETV Bharat.
Uttar Pradesh has remained a challenge for the Congress over the past three decades. The Congress had contested 105 seats in 2017 but could win only 7 seats. In 2022, it went alone but could win only 2 seats and had just 1 MP in 2019. However, due to an alliance with the SP and a sustained campaign to woo Dalits, the party won 6 MPs of the 17 seats it contested in 2024.
UP sends the largest number of 80 MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party alliance had dented the BJP by winning 43 of 80 seats. The alliance limited the BJP to 33 seats, down from 62 seats it had won in 2019.
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