ETV Bharat / state

Congress Focuses On Uttar Pradesh, To Alert 100 Candidates For 2027 Polls In April

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks at Samvidhan Sammelan, organised on the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Upbeat over Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s March 13 event in Lucknow to honour the legacy of Dalit icon Kanshi Ram, the Congress has started flexing its muscles in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly polls. According to party insiders, the Congress had rebuilt its organisation across the state over the past year and was looking at contesting a minimum of 150/403 assembly seats in the 2027 polls.

The March 13 event actually aimed at wooing the grand old party’s traditional Dalit vote bank that deserted the Congress and shifted to the Bahujan Samaj Party over the past three decades.

The BSP was founded by Kanshi Ram and is now led by four-term former chief minister Mayawati. The Congress accuses her of being an ally of the BJP, which has been ruling Uttar Pradesh since 2017 under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The muscle flexing by the Congress is aimed at ally Samajwadi party with whom it had a seat-sharing pact in the 2017 assembly elections and later in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2024, the Congress got 17 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in alliance. The SP wants to apply the same formula for the 2027 assembly polls, which the grand old party is not okay with.

Miffed over feedback that the SP may not be willing to give it 50 or 60 of 403 assembly seats for the 2027 contest, the Congress noted that although it was preparing for all 403 seats, it will not agree to less than 150 seats if a seat-sharing pact is to be concluded with the ally.

“The situation in the state has changed, and so has the Congress. We have developed our organisation and have a presence in all 403 assembly seats. The alliance factor will be decided by our high command. In case we go in for an alliance with the SP, we would like to contest at least 150 seats,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Rakesh Rathor told ETV Bharat.

According to Rathor, the Congress in 2026 was not the same as in 2017, when the grand old party contested 105 seats in alliance with SP, which was in power.

“The situation was different then. The SP was in power, and our organisation was not as strong. Over the past year, we have worked hard on strengthening the organisation on all 403 seats,” said Rathor.