ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Ready For Showdown As Congress Files No Confidence Motion Against NC's LAHDC Chief

J&K CM and NC vice president Omar Abdullah (R) with Chairperson Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K) Mohd Jaffer Akhoon | File photo ( ANI )

By Moazum Mohammad 1 Min Read

Srinagar: Congress on Wednesday filed a no confidence motion to remove the incumbent Chairperson and Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K) Mohd Jaffer Akhoon of National Conference after his refusal to step down and hand power to the grand old party as per the understanding between the allies. Describing this as "politics", Akhoon said he will not quit but will continue with his agenda of "development".