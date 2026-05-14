Ladakh Ready For Showdown As Congress Files No Confidence Motion Against NC's LAHDC Chief
National Conference and Congress had cobbled together an alliance with an understanding of rotation in power after 2.5 years.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST|
Updated : May 14, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Srinagar: Congress on Wednesday filed a no confidence motion to remove the incumbent Chairperson and Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K) Mohd Jaffer Akhoon of National Conference after his refusal to step down and hand power to the grand old party as per the understanding between the allies.
Describing this as "politics", Akhoon said he will not quit but will continue with his agenda of "development".
In October 2023, NC emerged as a single largest party with 12 seats while Congress secured 10 seats in 26-member council, prompting them to cobble together an alliance with an understanding of rotation in power after 2.5 years. Ladakh Congress chief Asgar Ali Karbalai clarified that the alliance is intact but the no confidence motion is meant for removal of the chairman from the post.
"As per the agreement, power transfer had to happen after two and a half years. The CEC has to resign and hand power to Congress. But despite appeals for smooth rotational shift, this has not happened. Now, eleven Congress and five councilors from the National Conference have signed a resolution for removal of the CEC. We have submitted it to DC Kargil," Karbalai said.