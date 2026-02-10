Congress Files FIR Against BJP's Assam Unit Over Provocative Social Media Post
Published : February 10, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Guwahati: Intensifying its attack on the BJP, Congress filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Dispur police station against the saffron party's Assam unit, alleging that the official X handle of Assam BJP shared a highly provocative and communal post targeting a particular community.
The February 10 FIR filed by two Opposition MLAs — Sibamoni Bora and Diganta Barman — states that the content was posted on February 7 from the official handle @BJP4Assam and allegedly depicted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma symbolically firing at Muslims at point-blank range. The post reportedly carried overlaid texts such as "foreigner free Assam", "No mercy", "Why did you not go to Pakistan?" and "There is no forgiveness to Bangladeshis".
Complainants said the language and imagery used in the post were aimed at Muslims of Bengali origin in Assam, who are often derogatorily referred to as "Miyas" or "Bangladeshis". They alleged that the content was highly provocative, communal in nature, and had the potential to disturb social harmony in the state and urged the police to register a case under appropriate sections of law to take necessary action against those responsible for sharing it.
Meanwhile, the grand old party also took to the streets to mark its protest against both Sarma and the BJP over the allegations of corruption. Several party workers assembled in Dispur to show their resentment against Sarma, raising slogans stating that his wife is not bigger than the state.
"The protest is against the Chief Minister and his wife over allegations of corruption. Initially, Sarma claimed that he only draws his salary and owns no property. However, we want to ask how his wife owns 12,000 bighas of land. At one point, Sarma himself said his wife might own 24,000 bighas of land, claiming all the properties are legal. Will the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate investigate it? We will continue to raise these questions," Meera Borthakur, president of Congress women's wing, said.
Barthkur added that the saffron party is targeting APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi over his Pakistan visit for political benefits. Defending the Congress MP, she said Gogoi had followed all norms and protocols of the Centre while visiting Pakistan, questioning why, despite receiving the SIT report six months earlier, Sarma remained completely silent.
She further said Gogoi has no connection with Pakistan, as anyone can visit the country by following the prescribed protocols. She accused Sarma of lacking a clear stand, as he keeps changing statements repeatedly.
