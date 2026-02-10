ETV Bharat / state

Congress Files FIR Against BJP's Assam Unit Over Provocative Social Media Post

Guwahati: Intensifying its attack on the BJP, Congress filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Dispur police station against the saffron party's Assam unit, alleging that the official X handle of Assam BJP shared a highly provocative and communal post targeting a particular community.

The February 10 FIR filed by two Opposition MLAs — Sibamoni Bora and Diganta Barman — states that the content was posted on February 7 from the official handle @BJP4Assam and allegedly depicted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma symbolically firing at Muslims at point-blank range. The post reportedly carried overlaid texts such as "foreigner free Assam", "No mercy", "Why did you not go to Pakistan?" and "There is no forgiveness to Bangladeshis".

Complainants said the language and imagery used in the post were aimed at Muslims of Bengali origin in Assam, who are often derogatorily referred to as "Miyas" or "Bangladeshis". They alleged that the content was highly provocative, communal in nature, and had the potential to disturb social harmony in the state and urged the police to register a case under appropriate sections of law to take necessary action against those responsible for sharing it.