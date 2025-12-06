Congress Fears Targeted Deletion Of Its Voters During Gujarat SIR
CWC member Jagdish Thakor said they are vigilant and have deployed their workers at the booth level to check any manipulation of the electoral roll.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 7:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress fears that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Gujarat will end up deleting thousands of the party's voters in the targeted 70-80 stronghold assembly seats. Congress will be pitted against the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections.
The saffron party has been in power in Gujarat for the past three decades. In the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress had given a tough fight to the BJP by winning 77 of the 182 seats and brought down the saffron party to below 100 after a long time. However, the grand old party was limited to just 17 seats in the 2022 assembly elections and later blamed the debutant AAP for the result.
The AAP bagged five seats and took away over 13% of Congress's vote share, which stood at around 28%. The BJP won 156 seats in a seemingly one-sided election. Against this backdrop, winning the 2027 assembly election seems like an uphill task for Congress.
"The SIR is being conducted by the Election Commission at the behest of the BJP across states. In Gujarat, the exercise aims to delete 10,000 to 20,000 votes of the Congress in the targeted 70-80 assembly seats to dent the party's electoral fortunes. But we are vigilant and have deployed our workers at the booth level to check any manipulation of the electoral roll," Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.
He charged that the targeted deletions were being done on the lines of Bihar SIR, which also removed thousands of opposition votes across the eastern state, where the assembly elections were recently held. The INDIA bloc was reduced to just 35 seats against 202 of the NDA in a House of 243.
Accordingly, the Grand Old Party has deployed its workers to counter the move at the municipal ward level. It has demanded a common electoral roll in Gujarat in place of different voters' lists for panchayat, municipal and assembly elections. "I think the SIR is a bogus exercise. If the EC is keen to clean up the voters' list, it should have a common list for the state instead of different lists for the panchayat, municipal and assembly elections. Wherever the voter is residing will remain the same. Besides, electoral rolls should be linked with Aadhaar so that any duplications can be detected by the EC at the click of a mouse," senior Gujarat Congress leader Paresh Dhanani told ETV Bharat.
According to Dhanani, a pilot study conducted by him in the municipal wards of Amreli has shown that the Grand Old Party could lose around 25% of its votes due to different lists. "The BJP knows where the Congress voters are, and they will use that information to get our votes deleted. The game of filing objections will then begin by the opposition, which may or may not be addressed," Dhanani added.
Congress insiders said around 67 lakh voters who were not in the 2002 electoral rolls had been included without sufficient verification and should be reverified. Further, the state leaders had also urged local authorities to extend the deadline for the ongoing SIR, saying it was being rushed through. It has been revealed during the exercise that 17 lakh deceased voters were still included in the electoral rolls, over 6.14 lakh voters were found absent, and more than 30 lakh voters have permanently migrated.
The Congress had alleged there were around 16 lakh duplicate voters in the state and several manipulations in the electoral rolls before SIR. The issue will be up for debate in the Lok Sabha on December 9, following protests by Congress and other opposition parties inside the Parliament.
