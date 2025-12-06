ETV Bharat / state

Congress Fears Targeted Deletion Of Its Voters During Gujarat SIR

New Delhi: The Congress fears that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Gujarat will end up deleting thousands of the party's voters in the targeted 70-80 stronghold assembly seats. Congress will be pitted against the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections.

The saffron party has been in power in Gujarat for the past three decades. In the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress had given a tough fight to the BJP by winning 77 of the 182 seats and brought down the saffron party to below 100 after a long time. However, the grand old party was limited to just 17 seats in the 2022 assembly elections and later blamed the debutant AAP for the result.

The AAP bagged five seats and took away over 13% of Congress's vote share, which stood at around 28%. The BJP won 156 seats in a seemingly one-sided election. Against this backdrop, winning the 2027 assembly election seems like an uphill task for Congress.

"The SIR is being conducted by the Election Commission at the behest of the BJP across states. In Gujarat, the exercise aims to delete 10,000 to 20,000 votes of the Congress in the targeted 70-80 assembly seats to dent the party's electoral fortunes. But we are vigilant and have deployed our workers at the booth level to check any manipulation of the electoral roll," Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.

He charged that the targeted deletions were being done on the lines of Bihar SIR, which also removed thousands of opposition votes across the eastern state, where the assembly elections were recently held. The INDIA bloc was reduced to just 35 seats against 202 of the NDA in a House of 243.