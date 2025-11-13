Congress Fears 'EVM Tampering', Alerts Leaders Ahead Of November 14 Bihar Poll Counting Day
Congress tasked 38 senior leaders to coordinate in all the 38 districts of Bihar under Ashok Gehlot, Avinash Pande and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's supervision.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the November 14 counting day, Congress is concerned that the BJP may try to poach the INDIA bloc MLAs to cobble up the numbers if needed soon after the results of the Bihar assembly election are announced on the day.
The party has asked the AICC observers and local leaders to keep a vigil in their respective districts. Elections for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar were held on November 6 and 11.
Before the assembly elections, the Congress appointed veterans such as Ashok Gehlot, Avinash Pande and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as senior AICC observers and also named 38 senior leaders to coordinate the polls in all the 38 districts of Bihar.
According to party insiders, the Congress fears EVM tampering over reports from several districts that some kind of irregularities may take place during the counting process on November 14.
Accordingly, the AICC observers in the districts have been instructed to keep an eye on the counting centres during the day and shift the newly elected MLAs to Patna at the earliest in the evening.
The move has come amid charges of vote theft by the opposition which had earlier flagged the controversial removal of lakhs of names from the state's voter list as part of the summary intensive revision.
In the last leg of the campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had conducted a yatra against SIR in August, said that the INDIA bloc is set to form the government if vote theft does not take place.
On November 11, after various exit polls had predicted an NDA win in Bihar, the members of the INDIA bloc summarily rejected the surveys, calling the predictions are manipulative.
“Ever since the campaign ended, the media that was unilaterally declaring an NDA victory has now slowly started talking about the contest being neck-and-neck. On November 14, the country will see that Bihar will deliver a mandate different from all these exit polls—a mandate for change. All these exit polls are brought in to create psychological pressure on the opposition and on the officials conducting the vote count," AICC secretary in-charge of Bihar, Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.
He continued, "The need for the opposition is to monitor the counting centres, protect our votes from the vote thieves, and not to let them loot the people's mandate. There may be attempts at foul play for the fiercely contested seats. No matter what the consequences may be, we have to reach the counting centre fully prepared."
According to Congress insiders, vote theft doesn't happen in just one way but can also take place if the counting process is not transparent.
“The voter list should also be transparent, the process transparent, polling transparent, there should be no dishonesty and no tampering with EVMs. All these come under vote theft. The high polling in both the phases was in favour of the INDIA bloc,” AICC observer for Samastipur Chetan Chauhan.
According to Chauhan, fears over vote theft were real. “We have been asked to be alert on the counting day, and we also have to secure the elected MLAs,” he said.
Congress insiders said the RJD, the major partner in the bloc, will also bring all its elected MLAs to Patna on Friday and will also secure the lawmakers of the allies like the CPI-ML, VIP, RLJP and IIP, who were vulnerable to the poachers.
Read more