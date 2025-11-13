ETV Bharat / state

Congress Fears 'EVM Tampering', Alerts Leaders Ahead Of November 14 Bihar Poll Counting Day

New Delhi: Ahead of the November 14 counting day, Congress is concerned that the BJP may try to poach the INDIA bloc MLAs to cobble up the numbers if needed soon after the results of the Bihar assembly election are announced on the day.

The party has asked the AICC observers and local leaders to keep a vigil in their respective districts. Elections for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar were held on November 6 and 11.

Before the assembly elections, the Congress appointed veterans such as Ashok Gehlot, Avinash Pande and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as senior AICC observers and also named 38 senior leaders to coordinate the polls in all the 38 districts of Bihar.

According to party insiders, the Congress fears EVM tampering over reports from several districts that some kind of irregularities may take place during the counting process on November 14.

Accordingly, the AICC observers in the districts have been instructed to keep an eye on the counting centres during the day and shift the newly elected MLAs to Patna at the earliest in the evening.

The move has come amid charges of vote theft by the opposition which had earlier flagged the controversial removal of lakhs of names from the state's voter list as part of the summary intensive revision.

In the last leg of the campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had conducted a yatra against SIR in August, said that the INDIA bloc is set to form the government if vote theft does not take place.