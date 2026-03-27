Congress Fails To Persuade Rebel Sadiq Pailwan As Davangere South Contest Intensifies
Despite talks, Sadiq Pailwan refused to withdraw from the Devangere South race, sparking protests by supporters, complicating Congress' prospects in the upcoming by-election.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Davangere: Efforts by the Karnataka Congress leadership to persuade rebel candidate Sadiq Pailwan to withdraw from the Davangere South Assembly by-election failed, adding a new layer of complexity to the contest.
As the 3 PM deadline for nomination withdrawal passed on Thursday, Pailwan now remains in the fray, setting the stage for a multi-cornered and closely-watched election.
Senior Congress leaders, including MLA Rizwan Arshad and MLC Salim Ahmed, visited Pailwan’s residence in Vinobha Colony in a final attempt to convince him. Local leaders and his brother Ayub Pailwan also joined the discussions, urging him to reconsider his decision in the interest of the party.
Despite a closed-door meeting that lasted until just minutes before the deadline, the talks ended without a breakthrough. The delegation left around 2:50 pm, shortly before the nomination withdrawal window closed.
Speaking to reporters, Arshad said, “Sadiq Pailwan is part of our family. He is hurt due to certain issues. We wanted more time to sit and talk. We will continue discussions and take all the youths into confidence.”
Ahmed echoed similar views, stating, “Such reactions are common when a ticket is denied. We have spoken to him and will continue to engage. I am confident he will remain a strength for the Congress.”
The visit by Congress leaders triggered protests outside Pailwan’s residence, where his supporters gathered in large numbers. As the delegation arrived, slogans of “go back” were raised, reflecting anger among sections of local supporters.
The situation briefly turned tense, with reports of jostling before police intervened to restore order. Supporters expressed dissatisfaction over the party’s ticket distribution and alleged neglect of local leaders.
The delay in the arrival of senior leaders also appeared to have affected the outcome. While local leaders reached the venue earlier, the delegation from Bengaluru arrived close to the deadline, limiting the scope for extended discussions.
Making his position clear, Sadiq Pailwan said he would not withdraw under any circumstances. “I will remain in the election fray. There is no question of stepping back,” he told the media.