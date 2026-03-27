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Congress Fails To Persuade Rebel Sadiq Pailwan As Davangere South Contest Intensifies

Davangere: Efforts by the Karnataka Congress leadership to persuade rebel candidate Sadiq Pailwan to withdraw from the Davangere South Assembly by-election failed, adding a new layer of complexity to the contest.

As the 3 PM deadline for nomination withdrawal passed on Thursday, Pailwan now remains in the fray, setting the stage for a multi-cornered and closely-watched election.

Senior Congress leaders, including MLA Rizwan Arshad and MLC Salim Ahmed, visited Pailwan’s residence in Vinobha Colony in a final attempt to convince him. Local leaders and his brother Ayub Pailwan also joined the discussions, urging him to reconsider his decision in the interest of the party.

Despite a closed-door meeting that lasted until just minutes before the deadline, the talks ended without a breakthrough. The delegation left around 2:50 pm, shortly before the nomination withdrawal window closed.

Speaking to reporters, Arshad said, “Sadiq Pailwan is part of our family. He is hurt due to certain issues. We wanted more time to sit and talk. We will continue discussions and take all the youths into confidence.”