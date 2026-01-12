ETV Bharat / state

Congress Expels Party Spokesperson Vikas Tiwari For Six Years For Demanding Narco Tests Of Baghel, Lakhma

Raipur: The Congress in Chhattisgarh expelled its spokesperson, Vikas Tiwari, who has earlier demanded a narco test of his own party leaders for their involvement in the Jhiram Valley Naxal attack.

Earlier, Nadda’s statement opened a slugfest between Congress and the BJP over the massacre. Tiwari has been expelled from the Congress for six years. The order for his expulsion was issued on Sunday. The order clarifies that the party took action for a letter written by Vikas Tiwari to the judicial commission regarding the Jhiram Valley case.

Furthermore, a show-cause notice was issued to Vikas Tiwari for demanding narco tests of senior party leaders. His response to the notice was deemed unsatisfactory. Therefore, Tiwari was shown the door.

The order, issued by general secretary, Malkit Singh Gendu on the instructions of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress President Deepak Baij, stated that Vikas Tiwari has been expelled from the primary membership of the Congress for six years, and this order will be effective immediately.