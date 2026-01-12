Congress Expels Party Spokesperson Vikas Tiwari For Six Years For Demanding Narco Tests Of Baghel, Lakhma
Days before, the Congress removed Vikas Tiwari from the post of state spokesperson, citing indiscipline and demanding a response within three days.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 12:53 AM IST
Raipur: The Congress in Chhattisgarh expelled its spokesperson, Vikas Tiwari, who has earlier demanded a narco test of his own party leaders for their involvement in the Jhiram Valley Naxal attack.
Earlier, Nadda’s statement opened a slugfest between Congress and the BJP over the massacre. Tiwari has been expelled from the Congress for six years. The order for his expulsion was issued on Sunday. The order clarifies that the party took action for a letter written by Vikas Tiwari to the judicial commission regarding the Jhiram Valley case.
Furthermore, a show-cause notice was issued to Vikas Tiwari for demanding narco tests of senior party leaders. His response to the notice was deemed unsatisfactory. Therefore, Tiwari was shown the door.
The order, issued by general secretary, Malkit Singh Gendu on the instructions of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress President Deepak Baij, stated that Vikas Tiwari has been expelled from the primary membership of the Congress for six years, and this order will be effective immediately.
Earlier, Nadda claimed that the attack was not carried out by any external force, but by some leaders of the Congress who provided information to the Naxalites. This single statement has put the Congress directly in the dock.
In political circles, Nadda's statement is being seen as a direct attack on Kawaasi Lakhma and Bhupesh Baghel. According to sources, the BJP's strategy is to weaken the Congress by raising the Jhiram incident and to embroil the party in internal conflict.
Following Nadda's statement, Congress spokesperson Vikas Tiwari lodged an online complaint to the Janjgir DGP and SP, demanding a narco test for Nadda. However, the police clarified that the matter is already pending in court and there is no justification for a second FIR or a new investigation on the same subject.
Subsequently, in his letter, Vikas also demanded narco test for Bhupesh Baghel and Kawasi Lakhma. In reaction, the Congress promptly removed Vikas Tiwari from the post of state spokesperson, citing indiscipline and demanding a response within three days. Finding the response unsatisfactory, the party has now taken stricter action.
