Congress Exempts Punjab Unit From Delhi Rally To Focus On Rahul Gandhi's November 4 Event In Sangrur
The Congress leadership has asked the party's Punjab unit to focus on mobilising 1 lakh people for Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming Sangrur event.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST|
Updated : October 31, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress high command has exempted its Punjab unit from sending a large contingent to the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally in Delhi, directing state leaders to focus instead on Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming rally in Sangrur on November 4.
The party aims to mobilise 10 lakh people nationwide for the Monday anti-SIR rally against the central government in Delhi. However, Punjab leaders have been given a distinct target of 1 lakh attendees for Rahul’s upcoming Sangrur rally, shifting their focus toward challenging the state government.
“The state unit has been exempted from sending a contingent for the November 1 rally. We had made the necessary arrangements, but it was felt that the entire state unit should rather focus on the November 4 rally in Sangrur,” AICC Secretary in charge of Punjab Hina Kaware told ETV Bharat.
“Why bring people from the state when Delhi is reaching Punjab on November 4? We have set a target of bringing in one lakh persons for the Sangrur rally, which will be addressed by our leader Rahul Gandhi,” he said.
#WATCH | Delhi | Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi says, "The Congress party will kickstart the election campaign in Sangrur on 4th November. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi will also join the rally..." On AAP announcing the first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, he says, "They have just repeated the names of the old candidates; there is nothing new in it..."— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026
Sangrur is the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and also the place where anti-drug activist Gulzar Singh died by suicide. At his November 4 ‘Insaaf’ (Justice) rally, which will mark the launch of the Congress’ 2027 assembly poll campaign, Rahul will likely seek justice for the people and flag the state government’s alleged failures, the Congress insiders said.
“The drugs menace is a big issue in the state, besides poor law and order. Our leader will seek justice for the people and will flag the failures of the state government. Hence we are calling it the ‘Insaaf’ rally,” said Kaware. “The big event will set in motion our agenda of bringing about a change in 2027. A series of public outreach programs that we have planned will follow over the coming weeks,” she said.
The Congress, which had lost the northern state to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2022 assembly elections, is betting strongly on the 2027 contest to regain power in Punjab under new AICC in-charge, Sachin Pilot, who was deployed by Rahul in September to unite the state team that had been suffering from infighting over the past months when former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was in charge. The AICC functionary claimed that infighting was a thing of the past.
“The issue of infighting is over. The entire state unit is together. All the senior leaders are working hard to ensure that the Sangrur rally is a big success,” said Kaware.
📍 Sangrur 4 नवंबर को संगरूर में जननायक श्री @RahulGandhi जी की विशाल रैली को ऐतिहासिक बनाने के उद्देश्य से आज धूरी में पूर्व विधायक @GoldyDS_Dhuri के निवास पर कांग्रेस नेताओं, पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठक की। बैठक में रैली की तैयारियों, संगठनात्मक जिम्मेदारियों और जनभागीदारी बढ़ाने को लेकर विस्तार से विचार-विमर्श हुआ। कांग्रेस का हर कार्यकर्ता पूरी एकजुटता और जोश के साथ इस रैली को सफल बनाने के लिए संकल्पबद्ध है। आइए, बड़ी संख्या में संगरूर पहुंचकर राहुल गांधी जी के विचारों और जनता की आवाज़ को मजबूती दें तथा मिशन 2027 की दिशा में एक नया कदम बढ़ाएं। #PunjabCongress— Suraj Singh Thakur (@SurajThakurINC) October 31, 2026
After the LoP’s visit, the Congress is also planning to host a rally to be addressed by star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the coming days. She is likely to address a convention of women voters whom the grand old party is targeting.
“Right now, all of us are busy with Rahul Gandhi’s visit. After that, Priyanka Gandhi will also come to the state. Our national president Mallikarjun Kharge will also visit. The Congress will launch a massive voter outreach after the Sangrur rally, which will place the Congress as the main challenger to the AAP,” Punjab Congress working President Raj Kumar Verka told ETV Bharat.
“The target of 1 lakh persons will certainly be met for the Sangrur rally. It is going to be a big event for us. All the district teams are contributing to the rally. The nearby districts are doing more than what they were asked for. We have been exempted from sending workers for the Delhi rally,” he said.
The Congress functionaries said the grand old party was also exploring announcing its first list of names early to counter the ruling AAP, which made 40/117 names public on Saturday.
“We are also considering announcing our first list early. We are not bothered by the AAP list. It contains names of lawmakers who are responsible for the state’s poor condition. It will not save the ruling party. The voters have made up their mind for a change in 2027,” said Verka.
Rahul and Kharge reviewed preparations for the Nov 4 Sangrur rally with senior leaders from Punjab, including state unit chief Pargat Singh and CLP leader Pratap Singh Bajwa on Saturday. Former state unit chief Amarinder Raja Warring and former chief minister Charanjit Channi also attended the strategy session.
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