ETV Bharat / state

Congress Exempts Punjab Unit From Delhi Rally To Focus On Rahul Gandhi's November 4 Event In Sangrur

New Delhi: The Congress high command has exempted its Punjab unit from sending a large contingent to the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally in Delhi, directing state leaders to focus instead on Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming rally in Sangrur on November 4.

The party aims to mobilise 10 lakh people nationwide for the Monday anti-SIR rally against the central government in Delhi. However, Punjab leaders have been given a distinct target of 1 lakh attendees for Rahul’s upcoming Sangrur rally, shifting their focus toward challenging the state government.

“The state unit has been exempted from sending a contingent for the November 1 rally. We had made the necessary arrangements, but it was felt that the entire state unit should rather focus on the November 4 rally in Sangrur,” AICC Secretary in charge of Punjab Hina Kaware told ETV Bharat.

“Why bring people from the state when Delhi is reaching Punjab on November 4? We have set a target of bringing in one lakh persons for the Sangrur rally, which will be addressed by our leader Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Sangrur is the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and also the place where anti-drug activist Gulzar Singh died by suicide. At his November 4 ‘Insaaf’ (Justice) rally, which will mark the launch of the Congress’ 2027 assembly poll campaign, Rahul will likely seek justice for the people and flag the state government’s alleged failures, the Congress insiders said.

“The drugs menace is a big issue in the state, besides poor law and order. Our leader will seek justice for the people and will flag the failures of the state government. Hence we are calling it the ‘Insaaf’ rally,” said Kaware. “The big event will set in motion our agenda of bringing about a change in 2027. A series of public outreach programs that we have planned will follow over the coming weeks,” she said.

The Congress, which had lost the northern state to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2022 assembly elections, is betting strongly on the 2027 contest to regain power in Punjab under new AICC in-charge, Sachin Pilot, who was deployed by Rahul in September to unite the state team that had been suffering from infighting over the past months when former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was in charge. The AICC functionary claimed that infighting was a thing of the past.

“The issue of infighting is over. The entire state unit is together. All the senior leaders are working hard to ensure that the Sangrur rally is a big success,” said Kaware.