ETV Bharat / state

Congress Engaged In Cross-Voting In Karnataka Council Polls, Says Former Deputy CM Eshwarappa

Shivamogga: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka KS Eshwarappa on Monday accused Congress engaged in purchasing MLAs to secure cross-votes during the recent Legislative Council polls.

“The people of Karnataka will reject such corruption just as they rejected the BJP’s similar tactics in previous elections,” he said. Eshwarappa said BJP had brought 17 Congress MLAs.

Responding to cross-voting at the Shivamogga Press Trust Bhavan, he said the ruling party and Opposition should discuss development. "But, unfortunately, the trend of horse trading continues in the state," he said.

Eshwarappa said, "In the past, 17 politicians took money and left the Congress and joined the BJP and won the elections. It was only temporary success. However, later BJP was ruined The situation that came to the BJP government will be the same for the Congress. The CM should order an investigation into those who facilitated the cross-voting."