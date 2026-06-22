Congress Engaged In Cross-Voting In Karnataka Council Polls, Says Former Deputy CM Eshwarappa
The expelled BJP leader said the people of Karnataka will reject such corruption just as they rejected the BJP’s similar tactics in previous elections.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Shivamogga: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka KS Eshwarappa on Monday accused Congress engaged in purchasing MLAs to secure cross-votes during the recent Legislative Council polls.
“The people of Karnataka will reject such corruption just as they rejected the BJP’s similar tactics in previous elections,” he said. Eshwarappa said BJP had brought 17 Congress MLAs.
Responding to cross-voting at the Shivamogga Press Trust Bhavan, he said the ruling party and Opposition should discuss development. "But, unfortunately, the trend of horse trading continues in the state," he said.
Eshwarappa said, "In the past, 17 politicians took money and left the Congress and joined the BJP and won the elections. It was only temporary success. However, later BJP was ruined The situation that came to the BJP government will be the same for the Congress. The CM should order an investigation into those who facilitated the cross-voting."
The former Deputy CM said Congress leaders BK Hariprasad and Priyank Kharge talk and behave like urban Naxals. "They are behaving like Hiranya Kashyap. They are slaves of Sonia and Rahul. who are ruling only in three states in the country and will disappear in the future", he said.
Last year, Eshwarappa had said whoever interferes with RSS, will suffer and pay a heavy price.’
Speaking at a function seeking to ensure ST status for the Kuruba community, the former BJP leader said the government seeking to regulate RSS presence in government spaces is not right. He said banning RSS activities in public places can lead to their own destruction. He said the tallest leaders who banned RSS in the country are nowhere to be seen, but the RSS continues to live on.
Eshwarappa said the RSS has helped the nation through many crises, adding that the Sangh helped save lives by serving people on the streets, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
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