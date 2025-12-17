Congress Domination Continues In Final Phase Of Panchayat Polls In Telangana
The party-backed candidates won 2,208 Sarpanch posts as per results announced till 10 pm.
Hyderabad: Congress-backed candidates continued to dominate the gram panchayat elections in Telangana by bagging the majority of Sarpanch posts in the third and final phase on Wednesday.
Out of 4,159 gram panchayats notified for the third phase of polls, Congress-backed candidates won 2,208 as per results announced till 10 pm. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 1,145 Sarpanch posts and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a distant third with only 239 seats.
Independents and others bagged 488 seats. Out of the total 12,727 gram panchayats for which the State Election Commission (SEC) had issued notifications in three phases, Congress-backed candidates have won 6,794 gram panchayats. BRS stood second with 3,503.
BJP-backed candidates could win only 697 gram panchayats while Independents and others secured 1,651 seats. Results of 51 gram panchayats were awaited, while elections could not be held in 29 villages due to various reasons.
Polling was held on the day for 3,752 Sarpanch posts and 28,410 ward members in 182 mandals across 31 districts. Around 12,652 candidates were in the fray for Sarpanch posts.
The polling, which began at 7 am, continued till 1 pm. Around 81 per cent polling was recorded. Counting of votes was taken up from 2 pm. Sarpanches were elected unanimously for 394 villages, while no nominations were filed for 11 gram panchayats. Elections for two panchayats could not be held due to court orders. Over 80 per cent polling was recorded in the first two phases of elections held on December 11 and 14.
