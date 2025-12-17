ETV Bharat / state

Congress Domination Continues In Final Phase Of Panchayat Polls In Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress-backed candidates continued to dominate the gram panchayat elections in Telangana by bagging the majority of Sarpanch posts in the third and final phase on Wednesday.



Out of 4,159 gram panchayats notified for the third phase of polls, Congress-backed candidates won 2,208 as per results announced till 10 pm. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 1,145 Sarpanch posts and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a distant third with only 239 seats.

Independents and others bagged 488 seats. Out of the total 12,727 gram panchayats for which the State Election Commission (SEC) had issued notifications in three phases, Congress-backed candidates have won 6,794 gram panchayats. BRS stood second with 3,503.