ETV Bharat / state

Congress Dominates Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Elections, Wins 255 Of 419 Chairperson Posts

Jaipur: The Congress has once again established its strength in Rajasthan's rural political scene by outperforming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Panchayat Samiti chairperson elections. The party showed its strong performance in the Zila Parishad polls.

According to the State Election Commission, Congress candidates secured 255 of the 419 Panchayat Samiti chairperson posts across 37 districts, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 210 by 45 seats. The BJP managed to win only 105 posts, leaving a substantial gap of 150 seats between the two parties.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured 24 chairperson posts, while the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) won 14. Independents won 19 posts, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured two.

Congress leads in 25 districts

The Congress came out as the largest party in 25 of Rajasthan's 37 districts, recording strong performances in several regions.

Its most impressive victory came in Sikar, where it won 15 of the 16 Panchayat Samiti chairperson posts. The BJP failed to secure a single post in the district.

In Jalore and Jhunjhunu, Congress won 12 of the 14 posts in each district. It also secured 11 of 14 posts in Dausa and nine of 10 in Jaisalmer.

The party won eight of nine posts in Phalodi, 10 each in Bikaner and Bhilwara, and seven each in Tonk, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi.

Congress also performed strongly in Jaipur, where it won 16 of the district's 22 Panchayat Samiti chairperson posts. The BJP secured four, while the RLP won two. Congress thus gained 12 more posts than the BJP in Jaipur.

The results show that Congress have a strong organisational network and influential local leadership, especially in the Shekhawati region, eastern Rajasthan and parts of Marwar, despite being out of government.

Udaipur and Deeg extend relief for BJP

The BJP's overall performance was considerably weaker, although it managed to retain a strong presence in a few districts.

Its best performance came in Udaipur, where it won 11 of the 20 Panchayat Samiti chairperson posts. In Deeg, the party secured all five posts, registering a clean sweep.