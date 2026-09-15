ETV Bharat / state

Congress Displays Unity And Strength In Chandigarh Protest Against AAP Government In Punjab

Chandigarh: In a show of unity and strength, the Congress party staged a protest in Chandigarh against the escalating drug problem in Punjab and the suicide of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur. The Congress party has demanded the arrest and sacking of Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who had reportedly been confronted by Gulzar Singh on the issue of drugs before his death.

The party's entire leadership was seen alongside Sachin Pilot, who was visiting Punjab for the first time since assuming the role of state in-charge. Party leaders and workers marched from the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15 in Chandigarh towards the residence of Finance Minister Harpal Cheema.

However, the Police intercepted them along the route and detained several senior leaders, including Pilot. Some Congress workers sustained injuries during the protest when water cannons were used on them.

The demonstration saw Congress leaders and workers raising slogans against Cheema and demanding justice for Gulzar Singh's family. The Congress is demanding Cheema's resignation and an impartial, time-bound investigation.

Pilot stated, "Gulzar Singh, who died by suicide, had named the Finance Minister in his final statement, holding him responsible. Instead of conducting an investigation and taking action based on the findings, no probe was carried out at all. His name is not included in the FIR. People across the country want to know who is behind the drug mafia in Punjab and who is accountable.”