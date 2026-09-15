Congress Displays Unity And Strength In Chandigarh Protest Against AAP Government In Punjab
Leaders of various party factions came together to protest against the escalating drug problem in Punjab and the suicide of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Chandigarh: In a show of unity and strength, the Congress party staged a protest in Chandigarh against the escalating drug problem in Punjab and the suicide of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur. The Congress party has demanded the arrest and sacking of Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who had reportedly been confronted by Gulzar Singh on the issue of drugs before his death.
The party's entire leadership was seen alongside Sachin Pilot, who was visiting Punjab for the first time since assuming the role of state in-charge. Party leaders and workers marched from the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15 in Chandigarh towards the residence of Finance Minister Harpal Cheema.
However, the Police intercepted them along the route and detained several senior leaders, including Pilot. Some Congress workers sustained injuries during the protest when water cannons were used on them.
The demonstration saw Congress leaders and workers raising slogans against Cheema and demanding justice for Gulzar Singh's family. The Congress is demanding Cheema's resignation and an impartial, time-bound investigation.
Pilot stated, "Gulzar Singh, who died by suicide, had named the Finance Minister in his final statement, holding him responsible. Instead of conducting an investigation and taking action based on the findings, no probe was carried out at all. His name is not included in the FIR. People across the country want to know who is behind the drug mafia in Punjab and who is accountable.”
"Is the government unaware of this? The government must provide an answer. This government has done nothing in five years. We have stepped forward to be the voice of the people of Punjab. We will continue to raise these questions," he said.
Pratap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said, "I want to assure you that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has come to power for the first and last time. We pledge that as soon as we form the government, Bhagwant Mann will be the first person to be arrested in Punjab. Investigations will be launched into all these matters, including acts of commission and omission, large-scale corruption within the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the sale of farmers' land."
Senior party leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa claimed, “The Congress stands united in the fight to secure justice for the late Gulzar Singh." This protest was significant in the context of the internal political dynamics of the Punjab Congress, where factionalism among leaders has been coming to the fore. Following Pilot’s appointment as the Punjab in-charge, the party has sought to send a message of unity by bringing together the leaders of various factions and taking to the streets.
The protest saw the participation of Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa along with senior leaders including Pargat Singh and Sukhpal Singh Khaira among others.
The Congress claims that Gulzar Singh mentioned the minister in a video recorded prior to his death. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the opposition, including the Congress, of politicizing the issue.
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