Congress Demands Probe Into Alleged Political Interference In Ratle Hydropower Project In Jammu Kashmir
The executing company of the project, MEIL, threatened to pull out, alleging that BJP MLA Shagun Parihar was pressurising it to hire more local workers.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 14, 2025 at 8:44 PM IST
Jammu: The Congress party has demanded a high-level probe into the alleged political interference in the affairs and execution of the prestigious Ratle Hydropower Project in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Reacting to the recent allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its MLA, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that the matter needs a thorough and independent probe to bring the entire truth before the public.
“The details revealed by the executing company are very startling in nature, and people have a right to know the entire truth about the alleged role of the BJP & its representative, which has the potential of stalling the important project,” he said.
Recently, the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL), which is constructing the 850 MW hydroelectric project in Kishtwar, threatened to pull out of the project if the administration failed to stop alleged threats and interference from locals and BJP MLA Shagun Parihar.
Joint Chief Operating Officer of the Hyderabad-based company, Harpal Singh, alleged that it was under pressure from the Parihar to hire more local workers for the project, which he claimed was not possible for the company
The Ratle power project was sanctioned by the previous Congress-led UPA government headed by the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, for the larger benefit of the people of the Chenab region and the entire Jammu and Kashmir.
However, the allegations of political pressure from the BJP are a matter raised serious concerns, which may potentially stall the execution of the project in time. “In view of the disclosures & allegations, including the issue of huge electoral bonds, the BJP owes several answers to the people, and a high-level probe is needed,” Sharma added.
