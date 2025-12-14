ETV Bharat / state

Congress Demands Probe Into Alleged Political Interference In Ratle Hydropower Project In Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: The Congress party has demanded a high-level probe into the alleged political interference in the affairs and execution of the prestigious Ratle Hydropower Project in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to the recent allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its MLA, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that the matter needs a thorough and independent probe to bring the entire truth before the public.

“The details revealed by the executing company are very startling in nature, and people have a right to know the entire truth about the alleged role of the BJP & its representative, which has the potential of stalling the important project,” he said.

Recently, the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL), which is constructing the 850 MW hydroelectric project in Kishtwar, threatened to pull out of the project if the administration failed to stop alleged threats and interference from locals and BJP MLA Shagun Parihar.