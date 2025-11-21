Congress Cracks The Whip, Asks Karnataka Leaders To Stop Fuelling Leadership Controversy
The stern action was taken as the high command was miffed over recent statements by some state leaders suggesting a regime change in the state.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST
By Amit Agnihotri
New Delhi: Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Karnataka, a miffed Congress cracked the whip and asked the state leaders to stop making public statements that were fueling the leadership issue in the party-ruled state.
The leadership issue, which revolves around the chief ministerial chair, has been around for a while but came into focus recently as the lawmakers belonging to the camps of both Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shiv Kumar lobbied with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Separately, Siddaramaiah and Shivkumar too met with Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, to discuss state politics and the pros and cons of a cabinet reshuffle that has been anticipated over the past months, with the party chief.
As claims and counterclaims mounted from either side, the high command was miffed that the issue was bringing negative publicity to the grand old party and could belittle the work being done by the state government and mar the visit of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul will soon launch a mega industrial project, the Ballari Jeans manufacturing hub, that he had promised earlier during the poll campaign. Over the past months, the state government acquired 158 acres of land, and in the next phase, steps will be taken to acquire around 400 acres more for the project, which is expected to create thousands of jobs.
“Such statements have been made by some state leaders in public. They have been advised to refrain from such activities. The views of various party functionaries had been noted by the leadership. The state government is doing fine and is implementing the poll promises,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Karnataka, Mayura S Jayakumar, told ETV Bharat.
The AICC functionary blamed the BJP for magnifying the leadership issue but noted that the saffron party will not be able to destabilize the state government as the Congress lawmakers were loyal to the party.
“The BJP is worried due to the development work of the state government and keeps floating such campaigns against us. They never raise the issue of pending central funds due to the state government. All our MLAs are together with the party and are implementing our agenda. Work on strengthening the party is also going on,” said Jayakumar.
According to party insiders, the tussle over the chief ministerial chair started soon after the Congress registered a historic win in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections and defeated the BJP. The Congress won 135 of 224 seats in the House. The win was largely due to Shivkumar, who was then state unit chief, but the high command had chosen Siddaramaiah to govern the southern state.
Recently, while Siddaramaiah claimed he would complete his full term, Shivkumar hinted he might give up his party post that he got in 2020 and noted that any hardworking lawmaker would have aspirations.
In June, the Congress had backed Siddaramaiah, who was under fire from the BJP over the Bengaluru stampede in which 11 people were killed and around 60 were injured. Earlier, the saffron party had sought the removal of the chief minister as Siddaramaiah struggled with legal issues related to an alleged land allotment case under the Mysore Urban Development Authority, which had worried the high command.
“It is okay for politicians to have aspirations, but such public utterances by some leaders should be avoided as they create confusion. The high command is aware of the issues at hand and would take an appropriate decision whenever they deem fit. The BJP in the state is bereft of issues and keeps targeting us,” AICC functionary and former Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar told ETV Bharat.
The Ballari project, she said, was part of Rahul Gandhi’s belief that a push for the manufacturing sector would help create jobs and give a boost to the small and medium enterprises. Hence, the state government was focusing on work to showcase during the 2028 assembly elections.