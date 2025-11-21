ETV Bharat / state

Congress Cracks The Whip, Asks Karnataka Leaders To Stop Fuelling Leadership Controversy

By Amit Agnihotri

New Delhi: Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Karnataka, a miffed Congress cracked the whip and asked the state leaders to stop making public statements that were fueling the leadership issue in the party-ruled state.

The leadership issue, which revolves around the chief ministerial chair, has been around for a while but came into focus recently as the lawmakers belonging to the camps of both Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shiv Kumar lobbied with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Separately, Siddaramaiah and Shivkumar too met with Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, to discuss state politics and the pros and cons of a cabinet reshuffle that has been anticipated over the past months, with the party chief.

As claims and counterclaims mounted from either side, the high command was miffed that the issue was bringing negative publicity to the grand old party and could belittle the work being done by the state government and mar the visit of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul will soon launch a mega industrial project, the Ballari Jeans manufacturing hub, that he had promised earlier during the poll campaign. Over the past months, the state government acquired 158 acres of land, and in the next phase, steps will be taken to acquire around 400 acres more for the project, which is expected to create thousands of jobs.

“Such statements have been made by some state leaders in public. They have been advised to refrain from such activities. The views of various party functionaries had been noted by the leadership. The state government is doing fine and is implementing the poll promises,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Karnataka, Mayura S Jayakumar, told ETV Bharat.