ETV Bharat / state

Congress Councillor, Her Husband Charred To Death After Diwali Firecrackers Trigger Blaze In Rajasthan's Pali

Pali: In a tragic incident reported on Diwali in Rajasthan, a Congress councillor and her husband were charred to death after bursting firecrackers triggered a blaze in a firecracker shop on the intervening night of November 8-9.

The incident took place in the town of Falna. It is understood that the fire at the shop was triggered by sparks that flew off while firecrackers were being set off on the night of Diwali.

Due to the large quantity of firecrackers stored inside, the fire intensified rapidly. The flames were so fierce that they spread to adjacent shops, including a grocery store and a battery shop. The continuous bursting of firecrackers amidst the raging flames caused widespread panic in the surrounding area.

Usha Poonamiya, a Congress councillor from Ward No. 23 of the Khudala-Falna Municipality, her husband, Prakash Poonamiya and Prakash's brother Gautam Chand Poonamiya, reportedly staying on the upper floor of the shopping complex, were trapped inside amid raging flames.

Given the gravity of the situation, Additional District Collector Shailendra Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kishor Singh, along with police teams from five different stations, reached the site.

Moreover, fire tenders were summoned from nearby areas, including Falna, Bali, and Sadri. More than five fire tenders from various locations worked to extinguish the flames. Firefighters had to struggle for nearly six hours to bring the fire under control.