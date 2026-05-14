Congress Considered Several Strategic Factors Before Backing VD Satheesan As Kerala CM Face
Party insiders said final choice rested between going with views of MLAs or with that of workers and local leaders after detailed consultations were over.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
New Delhi: A host of factors strategic to Congress’ long-term plans in Kerala went behind the nine day-extensive consultations that went on at the central level before VD Satheesan was named the Chief Minister on Thursday.
According to party insiders, once the process of detailed consultations with the state leaders and the AICC observers was over, the choice before the high command was either to go by the views of majority MLAs who wanted Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal as the new Chief Minister or side with the sentiment of the local workers and UDF allies who backed senior leader VD Satheesan. In the end, popular sentiment won. Before Satheesan won the CM race on May 14, a host of important strategic factors were considered by the high command.
If Venugopal was sent as Chief Minister, there was a risk of facing a fallout of ignoring the sentiments of workers in the long run at a time when the Congress had regained power in Kerala after 10 years. Imposing a candidate from the AICC could have led to factionalism and internal sabotage in the state unit as well as in the government and the move would have strained the ties with the UDF allies who suggested that the Chief Minister should be an MLA.
Further, if Venugopal was sent from Delhi as Chief Minister, one of the party MLAs would have to vacate a seat for him so the Alappuzha MP could win the subsequent bypoll to remain the Chief Minister. For that Venugopal would have to resign as Alappuzha MP and the party would have to face another Lok Sabha bypoll. Also linked with the move would have been the need to find a replacement of Venugopal as the AICC in charge of organisation, an important role he has been playing for years. Venugopal, a veteran, was recently renamed as head of the key public accounts committee of Parliament and the party would have to find his replacement there as well, the insiders said.
“The issue was very important and required detailed consultations before finalising a name. I don’t think there was a delay in announcing the name of the Chief Minister. We are a democratic party and follow a due process in an important matter like this. After taking into account the pros and cons and the different views within the party a decision was taken. The decision of the high command is the final decision of the party and everyone will accept it. It is a good decision,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan told ETV Bharat.
According to the AICC functionary, not only the massive mandate but government formation, implementation of the poll promises and presentation of a new governance model were key to the Congress’ long term plans in Kerala.
“The voters were fed up with the LDF rule for 10 years and have given us a big mandate based on our proposed policies and programmes. We should be able to present a new UDF and a new governance model before the people which should secure a government for the next decade at least. We have to take Kerala to the next level,” he said.
The poll results were out on May 4 in which the Congress-led UDF had secured a massive mandate winning 102 of 140 Assembly seats, much beyond an internal assessment of 85 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 63 seats and was to get the Chief Minister’s post.
The win was not only exciting, it was key to the Congress which returned to power in Kerala after 10 years of LDF rule led by former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Soon after, speculation over the chief ministerial probable started within the grand old party with supporters of three main contenders AICC general secretary in charge of organisation and Alappuzha Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal, former LoP VD Satheesan and veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala started pitching for their leader.
An upbeat high command quickly dispatched two senior leaders, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken and veteran Mukul Wasnik, who was an AICC election observer for Kerala, to meet the 63 newly elected MLAs as well as the allies to get their feedback on May 7 in Thiruvananthapuram.
Most Congress MLAs (over 40) supported Venugopal who had played an important role during the Assembly elections. At the same time, a good number of MLAs backed Satheesan who enjoyed the backing of the party workers as well as the UDF allies. Chennithala, known for his organisational and administrative abilities too had the support of a significant number of MLAs, the insiders said.
On May 9, the high command, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held one-on-one talks with all the three Chief Ministerial contenders who were told that the Kerala victory belonged to the party and not to any individual. Later, state leaders and workers were advised to refrain from running poster campaigns in favour of their candidates and avoid unnecessary speculation over the Chief Ministerial issue.
Over the next few days, the high command summoned former Kerala unit chiefs including M Ramachandran, VM Sudheeran and K Muraleedharan also to firm up a well-rounded view on the Chief Ministerial candidate. Kerala unit working president P Vishnunadh also briefed the high command over the issue. Most of the leaders flagged the need to give weightage to the popular sentiment of the workers, a view also shared by Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
“Our rivals have been unnecessarily alleging delay in the decision-making process. We had time till May 23 to decide on the Chief Ministerial issue but we took only nine days, which is normal. Our track record in choosing Chief Ministers over the past years has been much better than that of the BJP which does not follow any democratic process in selecting its Chief Ministerial faces,” AICC secretary in-charge of Kerala BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
“The UDF win in Kerala will send a good message to the workers in several states where elections will be held in 2027,” he said.
The UDF includes IUML 22 seats, Kerala Congress (Joseph) 8 seats, RSP 3, CMP 1, RMPI 1 and 4 Independents who were backed by the Congress. IUML had backed Satheesan while Kerala Congress (Joseph) had suggested only an MLA should become the Chief Minister.
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