ETV Bharat / state

Congress Considered Several Strategic Factors Before Backing VD Satheesan As Kerala CM Face

Congress leader V.D. Satheesan being offered sweets by supporters at his official residence after being named the new Chief Minister of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, May 14, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: A host of factors strategic to Congress’ long-term plans in Kerala went behind the nine day-extensive consultations that went on at the central level before VD Satheesan was named the Chief Minister on Thursday.

According to party insiders, once the process of detailed consultations with the state leaders and the AICC observers was over, the choice before the high command was either to go by the views of majority MLAs who wanted Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal as the new Chief Minister or side with the sentiment of the local workers and UDF allies who backed senior leader VD Satheesan. In the end, popular sentiment won. Before Satheesan won the CM race on May 14, a host of important strategic factors were considered by the high command.

Congress leader V.D. Satheesan addresses the media at his official residence after being named the new Chief Minister of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, May 14, 2026 (IANS)

If Venugopal was sent as Chief Minister, there was a risk of facing a fallout of ignoring the sentiments of workers in the long run at a time when the Congress had regained power in Kerala after 10 years. Imposing a candidate from the AICC could have led to factionalism and internal sabotage in the state unit as well as in the government and the move would have strained the ties with the UDF allies who suggested that the Chief Minister should be an MLA.

Further, if Venugopal was sent from Delhi as Chief Minister, one of the party MLAs would have to vacate a seat for him so the Alappuzha MP could win the subsequent bypoll to remain the Chief Minister. For that Venugopal would have to resign as Alappuzha MP and the party would have to face another Lok Sabha bypoll. Also linked with the move would have been the need to find a replacement of Venugopal as the AICC in charge of organisation, an important role he has been playing for years. Venugopal, a veteran, was recently renamed as head of the key public accounts committee of Parliament and the party would have to find his replacement there as well, the insiders said.

A huge crowd of Congress supporters gathers outside the residence of senior Congress leader V.D. Satheesan, waving party flags amid intense speculation over the announcement of the new Kerala Chief Minister, in Kochi on Wednesday evening, May 13, 2026. (IANS)

“The issue was very important and required detailed consultations before finalising a name. I don’t think there was a delay in announcing the name of the Chief Minister. We are a democratic party and follow a due process in an important matter like this. After taking into account the pros and cons and the different views within the party a decision was taken. The decision of the high command is the final decision of the party and everyone will accept it. It is a good decision,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan told ETV Bharat.

According to the AICC functionary, not only the massive mandate but government formation, implementation of the poll promises and presentation of a new governance model were key to the Congress’ long term plans in Kerala.