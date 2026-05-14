ETV Bharat / state

Congress Condemns Attacks On Indian Villages Near Indo-Myanmar Border

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday condemned the attacks on Indian villages near the Indo-Myanmar border in the Wangli, Namli, and Choro areas of the Tangkhul community.

Highlighting recent developments, Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam pointed to a major attack last week on villages inhabited by the Tangkhul community along the Myanmar border, allegedly carried out by armed foreign elements. He criticised the Centre for 'failing to acknowledge' the incident, even as concerns over security continue to mount.

“The sphere of violence is expanding rather than receding,” he said, adding that many residents now feel abandoned and uncertain about whom to approach for their “right to protection.” The party demanded immediate and decisive action against armed groups to restore peace in the state. It also called for the release of the report of the inquiry commission headed by retired Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan on the Manipur violence and urged the Centre to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

The Congress also condemned the killing of three Christian leaders in Manipur, accusing both the state and central governments of failing to curb the violence that has gripped the state for over a year.