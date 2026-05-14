Congress Condemns Attacks On Indian Villages Near Indo-Myanmar Border
Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam slammed the Centre for 'failing to acknowledge' the attack on villages inhabited by Tangkhul community.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 10:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday condemned the attacks on Indian villages near the Indo-Myanmar border in the Wangli, Namli, and Choro areas of the Tangkhul community.
Highlighting recent developments, Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam pointed to a major attack last week on villages inhabited by the Tangkhul community along the Myanmar border, allegedly carried out by armed foreign elements. He criticised the Centre for 'failing to acknowledge' the incident, even as concerns over security continue to mount.
“The sphere of violence is expanding rather than receding,” he said, adding that many residents now feel abandoned and uncertain about whom to approach for their “right to protection.” The party demanded immediate and decisive action against armed groups to restore peace in the state. It also called for the release of the report of the inquiry commission headed by retired Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan on the Manipur violence and urged the Centre to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.
The Congress also condemned the killing of three Christian leaders in Manipur, accusing both the state and central governments of failing to curb the violence that has gripped the state for over a year.
Akoijam said the three church leaders were killed in an ambush by unidentified armed men in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday. Five others were injured in the attack, while another person was reportedly killed later in a separate firing incident the same evening.
A massive attack took place on Indian villages near the Indo-Myanmar border in the Wangli, Namli, and Choro areas of the Tangkhul community.— Congress (@INCIndia) May 14, 2026
These repeated crises aimed at creating lawlessness and destabilising Manipur, yet the government has still failed to take adequate… pic.twitter.com/IN1yJhxLMZ
Akoijam described the killings as part of the “continuing and unchecked violence” in Manipur since May 3, 2023. He said timely intervention by the Government of India could have prevented the prolonged unrest, adding that there is a growing perception among the public of “complicity or indifference” within sections of the government.
He alleged a “deliberate design to create lawlessness” and said both the Centre and the BJP-led state government had failed in their duty to protect lives and property. The Congress leader also accused the BJP of deepening divisions through “politics of social polarisation.”
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