ETV Bharat / state

Congress Claims 'House Arrest' Of Leaders In Kashmir Ahead Of MGNREGA Protest

Senior leader and Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the detention of party leaders across Kashmir is “undemocratic”, reflecting an “undeclared emergency”.

Last week, Congress intensified its campaign against the move to replace MGNREGA with the proposed Gramin Rojgar Guarantee (G-Ram-G) Act and announced a protest programme for every district, besides planning to surround the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Srinagar: Several Congress leaders, including the district presidents, were put under “house arrest” in Kashmir ahead of the party’s scheduled peaceful sit-in protests against the Centre’s move to scrap the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the leaders claimed on Monday.

“The undemocratic, arbitrary and illegal action of house of our senior leaders in entire valley, to prevent holding of peaceful sit in dharna at all district Hqs, over MGNREGA Bachao & restoration of statehood, is a reflection of undeclared emergency,” he posted on X.

The Congress leadership, however, said the party would continue its democratic struggle for the rights of the people. They demanded an immediate end to the alleged harassment of opposition leaders and workers.

Kulgam District president of the party, Abdul Rasheed, confirmed to ETV Bharat that he was detained by the police at Khannabal Quarters. He alleged that the administration has also sealed the Congress office in Kulgam to stop party activities.

“Such steps are an attempt to prevent people from raising public issues and suppress the democratic voice,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Congress leader said that, as per the instructions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Kara, a protest will be held today at JKPCC headquarters, Shaheed Chowk in Jammu, under the MNREGA and “Our State, Our Right” campaign.