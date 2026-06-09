Congress Candidate Praveen Chakravarty Set For Unopposed Rajya Sabha Election From Tamil Nadu
The Election Commission of India subsequently announced that the Rajya Sabha by-election to fill the vacant seat would be held on June 18.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Chennai: Congress candidate Praveen Chakravarty is set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu after his nomination was accepted and the nomination papers of all 14 independent candidates were rejected during scrutiny.
The by-election was necessitated after AIADMK's CV Shanmugam resigned from the Rajya Sabha on May 7 following his election to the Tamil Nadu Assembly from the Mailam constituency in Villupuram district. The Election Commission of India subsequently announced that the Rajya Sabha by-election to fill the vacant seat would be held on June 18.
There had been widespread speculation that the ruling party, led by Chief Minister Vijay, would field its own candidate for the seat. Political observers had also expected one of the party's unsuccessful Assembly election candidates to be nominated.
However, Vijay announced that the seat would be allotted to the Congress party in recognition of its support in the formation of the government. With two Congress ministers already serving in the state cabinet, the ruling alliance decided to back a Congress nominee for the Upper House seat. Following the announcement, the Congress party named Praveen Chakravarty as its candidate.
The nomination process began on June 1 and concluded on Monday. Chakravarty filed his nomination with the support of the ruling alliance, while 14 independent candidates also entered the fray.
During scrutiny on Tuesday, election officials examined the nomination papers. Under election rules, candidates contesting a Rajya Sabha election must submit nomination papers supported by the signatures of at least 10 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Officials found that the independent candidates had failed to secure the required proposers from among the MLAs. As a result, all 14 independent nominations were rejected, while Chakravarty's nomination was declared valid.
However, election authorities stated that the formal declaration will be made only after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations expires on June 11. If no valid withdrawal-related issues arise, Chakravarty will be officially declared elected unopposed after 3 PM on that day.
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