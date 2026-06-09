ETV Bharat / state

Congress Candidate Praveen Chakravarty Set For Unopposed Rajya Sabha Election From Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Congress candidate Praveen Chakravarty is set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu after his nomination was accepted and the nomination papers of all 14 independent candidates were rejected during scrutiny.

The by-election was necessitated after AIADMK's CV Shanmugam resigned from the Rajya Sabha on May 7 following his election to the Tamil Nadu Assembly from the Mailam constituency in Villupuram district. The Election Commission of India subsequently announced that the Rajya Sabha by-election to fill the vacant seat would be held on June 18.

There had been widespread speculation that the ruling party, led by Chief Minister Vijay, would field its own candidate for the seat. Political observers had also expected one of the party's unsuccessful Assembly election candidates to be nominated.

However, Vijay announced that the seat would be allotted to the Congress party in recognition of its support in the formation of the government. With two Congress ministers already serving in the state cabinet, the ruling alliance decided to back a Congress nominee for the Upper House seat. Following the announcement, the Congress party named Praveen Chakravarty as its candidate.