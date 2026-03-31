Congress Candidate Attacked In Assam's Naduar Constituency
The Congress candidate Sunil Kumar Chetry's convoy was allegedly attacked at Napalm Bypass of the constituency in the evening, and a scuffle followed.
By PTI
Published : March 31, 2026 at 9:01 AM IST
Guwahati: Congress candidate from Assam's Naduar assembly constituency Sunil Kumar Chetry was allegedly attacked and injured by unidentified persons while he was campaigning on Monday, party sources said. The candidate's convoy was allegedly attacked at Napalm Bypass of the constituency in the evening, and a scuffle followed.
Chetry fell to the ground and was seen groaning before he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi alleged that supporters of the ruling party had carried out the attack, and those involved must be arrested immediately.
He urged the administration to take immediate action, pointing out that all are equal under the law and that members of both the ruling and opposition parties must be treated equally. Gogoi said an attack on a candidate for participating in an election speaks volumes about the law and order situation in the state. Chetry is pitted against senior BJP leader Padma Hazarika in the Assam assembly elections scheduled on April 9, 2026.
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