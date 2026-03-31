ETV Bharat / state

Congress Candidate Attacked In Assam's Naduar Constituency

Guwahati: Congress candidate from Assam's Naduar assembly constituency Sunil Kumar Chetry was allegedly attacked and injured by unidentified persons while he was campaigning on Monday, party sources said. The candidate's convoy was allegedly attacked at Napalm Bypass of the constituency in the evening, and a scuffle followed.

Chetry fell to the ground and was seen groaning before he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi alleged that supporters of the ruling party had carried out the attack, and those involved must be arrested immediately.