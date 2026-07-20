ETV Bharat / state

Congress Calls Punjab Unity Meet On July 21 To Kick-Start 2027 Poll Campaign

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring meet former deputy chief minister of Punjab and senior Congress leader Brahm Mohindra at his residence in Patiala, Punjab, on Thursday, July 9, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: With internal differences largely brought under control, the Congress part has convened a meeting of all poll panel heads in Punjab on July 21 to project unity and finalise the party's campaign strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The meeting, to be chaired by All India Congress Committee Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, will bring together senior office-bearers and heads of various committees to discuss campaign issues, political programmes and the roadmap for the party's election preparations.

Assembly elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly are expected in early 2027. After losing the 2022 elections to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress is aiming for a comeback by targeting the Bhagwant Mann government over issues such as law and order, the drug menace, unemployment, farmers' distress and development.

AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Hina Kaware said the meeting would focus on campaign planning and scheduling political programmes that had been delayed over the past few weeks.

"All the panel heads are going to attend the meeting on July 21. The state team is united and is likely to discuss the broad campaign issues as well as the political situation on the ground. We had held back several political programmes due to the sowing season, and a schedule for launching them will now be worked out," Kaware told ETV Bharat.

The meeting comes after the Congress leadership moved to defuse tensions between supporters of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring.

Channi, a Dalit leader, had reportedly sought the post of state unit president, but the party retained Warring while appointing Channi as chairman of the campaign committee. Lok Sabha MP S S Randhawa was named chairman of the core committee, MP Amar Singh was made manifesto committee chief, and AICC leader Vijay Inder Singla was appointed head of the election management and coordination committee.