Congress Calls Punjab Unity Meet On July 21 To Kick-Start 2027 Poll Campaign
After losing the 2022 elections, Congress is aiming for a comeback by targeting AAP government over law and order, drug menace, unemployment, and farmers' distress.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST|
Updated : July 20, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: With internal differences largely brought under control, the Congress part has convened a meeting of all poll panel heads in Punjab on July 21 to project unity and finalise the party's campaign strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections.
The meeting, to be chaired by All India Congress Committee Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, will bring together senior office-bearers and heads of various committees to discuss campaign issues, political programmes and the roadmap for the party's election preparations.
Assembly elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly are expected in early 2027. After losing the 2022 elections to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress is aiming for a comeback by targeting the Bhagwant Mann government over issues such as law and order, the drug menace, unemployment, farmers' distress and development.
AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Hina Kaware said the meeting would focus on campaign planning and scheduling political programmes that had been delayed over the past few weeks.
"All the panel heads are going to attend the meeting on July 21. The state team is united and is likely to discuss the broad campaign issues as well as the political situation on the ground. We had held back several political programmes due to the sowing season, and a schedule for launching them will now be worked out," Kaware told ETV Bharat.
The meeting comes after the Congress leadership moved to defuse tensions between supporters of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring.
Channi, a Dalit leader, had reportedly sought the post of state unit president, but the party retained Warring while appointing Channi as chairman of the campaign committee. Lok Sabha MP S S Randhawa was named chairman of the core committee, MP Amar Singh was made manifesto committee chief, and AICC leader Vijay Inder Singla was appointed head of the election management and coordination committee.
Concerned over the internal rift, the Congress high command had deputed Bhupesh Baghel to Punjab from July 6 to 12 to hold consultations with party leaders and submit a report. During his visit, some senior leaders, including Channi and Randhawa, skipped an official meeting but later conveyed their concerns to Baghel during a separate interaction.
Subsequently, Channi, Randhawa and other senior leaders met AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on July 16. Baghel also submitted his report to the central leadership, reportedly recommending that there should be no change in the state leadership ahead of the elections.
AICC secretary Ravindra Dalvi said the Congress campaign would focus on issues affecting the people of Punjab.
"There have been serious law and order issues under the present government. The explosion inside the Moga Sadar police station showed that criminals have become fearless. Extortion, intimidation and gun violence have become common. Punjab, being a border state, needs a strong government to ensure peace and development. Congress will take these issues to the people," Dalvi told ETV Bharat.
He added that the recently constituted state committees reflected the party's effort to present a united front and ensure representation across different communities as it gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections.
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