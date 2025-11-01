ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Must Give Account Of His 20-Year Tenure: Gehlot

Patna: With the Congress terming NDA's manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections a 'bunch of lies', the party's senior leader and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Saturday demanded an account of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 20-year tenure.

Gehlot, in a press conference in Patna said the NDA manifesto release itself became an event. "This is the first time in history that a 26-second manifesto has been released by a party," he said. Gehlot said the leaders of NDA are afraid of the media. "The country and society must understand that the BJP and NDA are wearing the 'mask of democracy' and forming governments in the name of religion," he said.

Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2015 has announced packages ranging from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1.25 lakh crore for Bihar. "The Prime Minister promised a sugar mill in Motihari. However, in the last 20 years, all such promises have been broken," he said.

The former Chief Minister of Rajasthan said Nitish has not fulfilled any of the promises has made so far.