Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Must Give Account Of His 20-Year Tenure: Gehlot
The senior Congress leader said the BJP and NDA are forming governments in the name of religion.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST
Patna: With the Congress terming NDA's manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections a 'bunch of lies', the party's senior leader and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Saturday demanded an account of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 20-year tenure.
Gehlot, in a press conference in Patna said the NDA manifesto release itself became an event. "This is the first time in history that a 26-second manifesto has been released by a party," he said. Gehlot said the leaders of NDA are afraid of the media. "The country and society must understand that the BJP and NDA are wearing the 'mask of democracy' and forming governments in the name of religion," he said.
Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2015 has announced packages ranging from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1.25 lakh crore for Bihar. "The Prime Minister promised a sugar mill in Motihari. However, in the last 20 years, all such promises have been broken," he said.
The former Chief Minister of Rajasthan said Nitish has not fulfilled any of the promises has made so far.
#WATCH | Patna: On NDA 'Sankalp Patra', Congress Observer for #BiharElection2025, Ashok Gehlot says, " ...they have created history today. nitish kumar and jp nadda were here (at the press conference) and left within 26 seconds. their deputy cm read out the manifesto later. it… pic.twitter.com/4UTHvuRAnY— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025
Referring to the INDIA Bloc manifesto, Gehlot said, "Our manifesto will be presented to the cabinet after we win the elections. Wherever the Congress government has been in power, it has implemented promises made in its manifesto by bringing it to the cabinet. The same will be done in Bihar," he said.
Speaking at the press meet, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh called the NDA's manifesto a 'photo shoot'. He said a seven-second photo shoot was done in the name of the manifesto release.
He said the Centre has been formulating policies to ensure Bihar remains a 'labour supply' state. Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to push its own Chief Minister forward and sideline Nitish Kumar. He said during Congress government in Bihar, 27 per cent of the country's sugar production was done in the state.
"Today, it has fallen below two per cent. Similarly, in public sector investment, Bihar has slipped to 28th place among states in the country," he said.
Singh further alleged that the Prime Minister is distributing land from Bihar among his friends. "There's a shortage of land in the state yet the Prime Minister's friends are being given 1,000 acres of land for Re 1," he alleged.
Singh said the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated during Nitish's regime. "We will expose the NDA whose manifesto is 'tired and retired,"' he said.
