Vaiko’s ‘Equality March’ Flagged Off in Trichy; Congress Boycotts Event

Trichy: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Thursday launched his ‘Equality March’ from Trichy. It is scheduled to conclude in Madurai on January 12 after passing through Manapparai and Dindigul. The march was flagged off by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin from the Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai grounds in Trichy.

However, the Congress party boycotted the inaugural event, citing the presence of a photograph of LTTE leader V. Prabhakaran on the invitation card. The party said this was the reason for its decision not to participate in the programme.

The march, according to Vaiko, aims to prevent drug addiction among students and youth, reinforce social harmony by opposing caste and religious conflicts, and create public awareness for the continuation of the DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin said the DMK has always functioned as a movement that is committed to the welfare, future and development of the younger generation. Referring to Vaiko, he said the MDMK leader follows the Dravidian ideological tradition, which were nurtured by leaders such as Periyar and Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

“Vaiko learned politics under Kalaignar. When Karunanidhi undertook a march from Madurai to Tiruchendur to demand justice, Vaiko walked alongside him as his bodyguard,” Stalin recalled.

The chief minister also noted that Vaiko had carefully selected young participants for the march with the consent of their parents. He wished the march success as it emphasises on a crucial national issue such as drug eradication and the prevention of caste and religious divisions.

Fight against narcotics

The Chief Minister said the Tamil Nadu government has taken several measures to curb drug abuse among youth. While narcotics circulation has been reduced to some extent, it has not been eliminated entirely, he admitted.

“Drug trafficking is a vast network. The state and central governments must work together to dismantle it,” Stalin said, adding that narcotics often enter the country through ports and are trafficked across states.

He said large quantities of drugs had been seized in districts such as Tiruvallur, Vellore and Ranipet. He pointed out that those involved in smuggling hail from states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana. Foreign nationals, especially from Nigeria, were also involved. He called for collective efforts to dismantle the network.

Caste and religious polarisation