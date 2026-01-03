Vaiko’s ‘Equality March’ Flagged Off in Trichy; Congress Boycotts Event
The Congress party boycotted the inaugural event, citing the presence of a photograph of LTTE leader V. Prabhakaran on the invitation card
Published : January 3, 2026 at 12:06 AM IST
Trichy: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Thursday launched his ‘Equality March’ from Trichy. It is scheduled to conclude in Madurai on January 12 after passing through Manapparai and Dindigul. The march was flagged off by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin from the Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai grounds in Trichy.
However, the Congress party boycotted the inaugural event, citing the presence of a photograph of LTTE leader V. Prabhakaran on the invitation card. The party said this was the reason for its decision not to participate in the programme.
The march, according to Vaiko, aims to prevent drug addiction among students and youth, reinforce social harmony by opposing caste and religious conflicts, and create public awareness for the continuation of the DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Addressing the gathering, Stalin said the DMK has always functioned as a movement that is committed to the welfare, future and development of the younger generation. Referring to Vaiko, he said the MDMK leader follows the Dravidian ideological tradition, which were nurtured by leaders such as Periyar and Kalaignar Karunanidhi.
“Vaiko learned politics under Kalaignar. When Karunanidhi undertook a march from Madurai to Tiruchendur to demand justice, Vaiko walked alongside him as his bodyguard,” Stalin recalled.
The chief minister also noted that Vaiko had carefully selected young participants for the march with the consent of their parents. He wished the march success as it emphasises on a crucial national issue such as drug eradication and the prevention of caste and religious divisions.
Fight against narcotics
The Chief Minister said the Tamil Nadu government has taken several measures to curb drug abuse among youth. While narcotics circulation has been reduced to some extent, it has not been eliminated entirely, he admitted.
“Drug trafficking is a vast network. The state and central governments must work together to dismantle it,” Stalin said, adding that narcotics often enter the country through ports and are trafficked across states.
He said large quantities of drugs had been seized in districts such as Tiruvallur, Vellore and Ranipet. He pointed out that those involved in smuggling hail from states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana. Foreign nationals, especially from Nigeria, were also involved. He called for collective efforts to dismantle the network.
Caste and religious polarisation
Stalin also pointed out that caste and religious conflict remains one of the country’s most serious challenges. He accused some individuals in positions of power, including central ministers, of making hate speeches that incite communal tensions.
“A situation has emerged where minorities including Muslims, Christians, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes are living in fear,” he said, referring to incidents of violence reported during recent Christmas celebrations.
He warned that communal politics is more dangerous than alcohol addiction and urged people to unite to prevent both from entering Tamil Nadu.
Speaking at the event, Vaiko recalled that his 1938 march against Hindi imposition had also begun in Tiruchirappalli and was inaugurated by Periyar.
“Today, in the same Tiruchirappalli, we are undertaking a march for equality,” he said.
Vaiko accused what he described as “Sanatana forces” and “Delhi-backed elements” of attempting to disrupt religious harmony by fomenting caste and communal divisions. He said Tamil Nadu had historically remained united even when other parts of the country witnessed unrest.
“We will campaign among the people to affirm that Tamil Nadu has no place for caste or religious conflict and to seek support for the DMK alliance to continue this golden era of governance,” Vaiko said.
Participation and route
Leaders from DMK alliance parties, including VCK and MNM, attended the event at the invitation of the MDMK. VCK leader Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan and IUML national president Kader Mohideen were among those present.
The Equality March will cover approximately 190 km over 10 days, with around 1,000 participants. Organisers said cultural programmes, including the screening of films and old songs, have been arranged at night to keep participants motivated.
