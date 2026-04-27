Congress Boycotts Special Session Of Haryana Assembly
Party MLAs organised a mock parallel session of the Assembly outside the House.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Congress party boycotted the special session of the Haryana Assembly that was convened to take up the Haryana Clerical Services Bill 2026 and condemn the falling of the Nari Shakti Vandan (Amendment) Bill recently in the Lok Sabha.
The party legislators carried out a mock parallel assembly session outside the House. The government however got support on its stance from the suspended Congress MLA Jarnail Singh on the resolution condemning the falling of the Bill.
सदन में मुख्यमंत्री श्री @NayabSainiBJP का बयान -— DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) April 27, 2026
महिलाओं के मुद्दे पर विपक्ष का असली चेहरा उजागर हुआ है। केंद्र में विपक्ष के नेताओं जैसा रवैया ही हरियाणा में विपक्षी नेताओं ने भी अपनाया है।
महिलाओं के समर्थन में आज बुलाए गए विशेष सत्र में भी विपक्ष ने वॉकआउट कर दिया। विपक्ष… pic.twitter.com/G1qpwUSCCK
The Congress party held a meeting before the House proceedings began on Monday where the decision to boycott the proceedings was taken. Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) met this morning. We requested a copy of the censure motion (regarding the Bill that fell in the Lok Sabha) but it was not provided. Therefore, we decided to boycott the session. We will hold our own session outside the House where all MLAs will express their views."
Hooda stated that the House is not a place for party politics but a place to discuss public issues.
"The Assembly session spends the people's money, but the ruling party is misusing the public money. We will not misuse the public money and will not accept Travelling Allowance and Dearness Allowance. When the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, why was it not implemented? The government wants to use the Assembly session to propagate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," he said.
Interestingly, Jarnail Singh arrived at the Assembly premises but did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting. He was however present during the proceedings inside.The party has suspended him from membership in connection with the cross-voting that marked the recent Rajya Sabha polls in the state.
The remaining four Congress MLAs, Renu Bala, Shelley Chaudhary, Mohammad Ilyas and Mohammad Israil that had also been suspended alongside Jarnail did not attend the Assembly.
Meanwhile, the proceedings in the House began with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reading the condolence motion on the demise of former Deputy Speaker Gopichand Gehlot and former MP Jangbir Singh along with the soldiers that have made the supreme sacrifice. The House observed silence remembering their contribution.
Referring to the absence of the Congress MLAs, Cabinet Minister Krishna Lal Panwar said that whenever the government discusses matters pertaining to Haryana's welfare, the opposition flees. He added that the opposition is not serious about granting reservation to women in the legislatures.
Saini introduced a censure motion in the House on the fall of the Bill in the Lok Sabha saying that no society can be considered fully developed unless women have equal opportunities and rights.
"Our glorious history is rife with inspiring examples of women. Our daughters have repeatedly demonstrated their achievements in sports across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' from Panipat in Haryana which has led to a significant improvement in the sex ratio in India. In the last eleven and a half years, the sex ratio in Haryana has increased from 871 to 923," he said.
Saini added that public welfare schemes are being implemented to strengthen and empower women economically.
"For women's safety, 33 Women's Police Stations have been opened in the state. In the special session of Parliament on April 16th and 17th, an amendment bill to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act was introduced, providing 33 percent reservation for women. Even before this auspicious beginning, the opposition parties protested and applied black tilak (mark) to it," he charged while adding that the opposition's stance against women has been exposed.
"Women were supposed to receive 33% voting rights in the Lok Sabha, and 33% in the Assembly as well. Today's special session was called in support of women, but the opposition staged a walkout. The Haryana Congress displayed a similar attitude to that of the senior opposition leaders at the Centre. A resolution condemning the opposition should also be introduced. This is not a political resolution but a symbol of our commitment to women," Saini claimed while appealing for the resolution to be passed unanimously.
Jarnail Singh said, "I don't understand why the opposition is opposing the Women's Reservation Bill. They would have been better off coming inside and speaking out instead of holding a session outside. This Bill shouldn't have been opposed. It should have been passed unanimously. What answer will we give to our mothers and sisters regarding this? I will suggest to our leaders to support this Bill."
Meanwhile, in the parallel session being held outside the House, senior Congress MLA Raghuveer Kadian acted as Speaker. Party MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said that the failure of the Bill in the Lok Sabha was a major defeat for the Centre.
"The BJP tried to force the bill through. Its failure was a foregone conclusion. The BJP knew it lacked a majority. The government lacked the necessary two-thirds majority. The BJP made a mockery of parliamentary traditions," he said.
He further said the government is receiving instructions from the high command. "Previously, resolutions were passed on Vande Mataram, electoral reforms and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) even though these fall under the purview of the Centre. We protested, but our views were not heeded. Local body elections are being held in Haryana today. What was the need to call a special session?" he questioned.
Stating that the Congress will not support any unconstitutional action, he said, "The BJP has brought the resolution to the Assembly to spread confusion. We strongly condemn this."
Meanwhile, Hooda stated that the Bill that fell in the Lok Sabha had nothing to do with women's reservation. "The Bill should be implemented in the form in which it has been passed in 2023. The BJP's intentions are not right. Why did the government bring amendments without a Census? " he said.
"When the Bill has been passed in 2023, it should be implemented. The BJP does not want to give reservation to women. Congress respected women," he said while adding that the country's first woman Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Speaker and President were all made by the Congress.
He further stated that the Congress is not against the Bill for promotion of Group D employees but the government also needs to bring a bill to regularize more than one lakh employees recruited through Kaushal Rozgar Nigam in Haryana.
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