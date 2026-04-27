ETV Bharat / state

Congress Boycotts Special Session Of Haryana Assembly

Chandigarh: The Congress party boycotted the special session of the Haryana Assembly that was convened to take up the Haryana Clerical Services Bill 2026 and condemn the falling of the Nari Shakti Vandan (Amendment) Bill recently in the Lok Sabha.

The party legislators carried out a mock parallel assembly session outside the House. The government however got support on its stance from the suspended Congress MLA Jarnail Singh on the resolution condemning the falling of the Bill.

The Congress party held a meeting before the House proceedings began on Monday where the decision to boycott the proceedings was taken. Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) met this morning. We requested a copy of the censure motion (regarding the Bill that fell in the Lok Sabha) but it was not provided. Therefore, we decided to boycott the session. We will hold our own session outside the House where all MLAs will express their views."

Hooda stated that the House is not a place for party politics but a place to discuss public issues.

"The Assembly session spends the people's money, but the ruling party is misusing the public money. We will not misuse the public money and will not accept Travelling Allowance and Dearness Allowance. When the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, why was it not implemented? The government wants to use the Assembly session to propagate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," he said.

File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (ETV Bharat)

Interestingly, Jarnail Singh arrived at the Assembly premises but did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting. He was however present during the proceedings inside.The party has suspended him from membership in connection with the cross-voting that marked the recent Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

The remaining four Congress MLAs, Renu Bala, Shelley Chaudhary, Mohammad Ilyas and Mohammad Israil that had also been suspended alongside Jarnail did not attend the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the proceedings in the House began with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reading the condolence motion on the demise of former Deputy Speaker Gopichand Gehlot and former MP Jangbir Singh along with the soldiers that have made the supreme sacrifice. The House observed silence remembering their contribution.

Referring to the absence of the Congress MLAs, Cabinet Minister Krishna Lal Panwar said that whenever the government discusses matters pertaining to Haryana's welfare, the opposition flees. He added that the opposition is not serious about granting reservation to women in the legislatures.