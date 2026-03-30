ETV Bharat / state

Congress Block President Killed In Punjab's Ludhiana

Chandigarh: A Congress leader was hacked to death with an axe by two unidentified assailants in Punjab's Ludhiana district, police said. Parminder Tiwari, Machhiwara Congress block president, had put up rental quarters for the migrant workers.

The two unidentified assailants came on a motorcycle and attacked Tiwari while he was sitting on a chair on Sunday evening. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed, Station House Officer, Kum Kalan, Paramdeep Singh, told PTI over the phone.

"A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched. Efforts are on to nab the accused. The motive of the crime is under investigation," Singh said. Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring lashed out at the Bhagwant Mann government over the incident, alleging the state's law and order situation continues to deteriorate.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the daylight murder of our Block President from Machiwara Sahib, Parminder Tiwari ji. He was a hardworking and integral part of the @INCPunjab family, and his loss is deeply felt. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief," Warring said in a post on X.