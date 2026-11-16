ETV Bharat / state

Congress, BJP Trade Barbs Over Killing Of Two SPOs In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar

BJYM protest against J&K Congress Chief Tariq Karra for allegedly blaming Army for killing of SPOs ( ETV Bharat )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 3 Min Read

Srinagar: Political tensions between the Congress and the BJP escalated on Monday after Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra demanded a probe into the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar district. He also alleged the cops were shot by the Army in a case of “mistaken identity.”

Media Coordinator of J&K Congress Suhail Bukhari said a thorough investigation was necessary as there were multiple versions surrounding it in the absence of any official statement. “What exactly happened there is the right of the families to know what happened to these martyrs there, and under what circumstances they were killed,” he said in a press conference at the party office.

Media Coordinator J&K Congress, Suhail Bukhari, addressing press conference in Srinagar on Monday (Nov 16, 2026) (ETV Bharat) Two SPOs, Bobby Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), were found dead on Thursday in remote Dachhan forests of Kishtwar district in Jammu division. Lashing out at BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, Bukhari said that instead of backing the demand for an investigation, they were shielding the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which directly oversee the region’s security apparatus. “Instead of seeking clarity and accountability about the killings, they (BJP leaders) are politicising the issue and disrespecting Jammu and Kashmir police. This is the direct responsibility of the BJP because they are at the helm of affairs in the central government and Jammu and Kashmir’s security is under the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said. Bukhari said that to evade accountability, the BJP is polarising the killings and disrespecting the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Sunil Sharma, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly (ETV Bharat) “LoP publicly called senior officers of the police incapable. BJP should feel ashamed. BJP’s history is written in disrespecting security forces. During Operation Sindoor, a BJP minister called Colonel Sofia the daughter of the terrorist. Despite the court's direction, no prosecution action was taken against him," he alleged. "Former governor Satya Pal Malik had also claimed that the prime minister was busy in a photo shoot before the Pulwama suicide attack. The LG of Jammu and Kashmir also admitted his responsibility for the Pahalagam attack, yet no action was taken against him,” he said.