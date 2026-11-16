Congress, BJP Trade Barbs Over Killing Of Two SPOs In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar
A political row escalated between the Congress and BJP over the killing of SPOs in Kishtwar, as Congress leaders demanded a probe into the incident.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Srinagar: Political tensions between the Congress and the BJP escalated on Monday after Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra demanded a probe into the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar district. He also alleged the cops were shot by the Army in a case of “mistaken identity.”
Media Coordinator of J&K Congress Suhail Bukhari said a thorough investigation was necessary as there were multiple versions surrounding it in the absence of any official statement. “What exactly happened there is the right of the families to know what happened to these martyrs there, and under what circumstances they were killed,” he said in a press conference at the party office.
Two SPOs, Bobby Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), were found dead on Thursday in remote Dachhan forests of Kishtwar district in Jammu division.
Lashing out at BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, Bukhari said that instead of backing the demand for an investigation, they were shielding the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which directly oversee the region’s security apparatus.
“Instead of seeking clarity and accountability about the killings, they (BJP leaders) are politicising the issue and disrespecting Jammu and Kashmir police. This is the direct responsibility of the BJP because they are at the helm of affairs in the central government and Jammu and Kashmir’s security is under the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said.
Bukhari said that to evade accountability, the BJP is polarising the killings and disrespecting the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
“LoP publicly called senior officers of the police incapable. BJP should feel ashamed. BJP’s history is written in disrespecting security forces. During Operation Sindoor, a BJP minister called Colonel Sofia the daughter of the terrorist. Despite the court's direction, no prosecution action was taken against him," he alleged.
"Former governor Satya Pal Malik had also claimed that the prime minister was busy in a photo shoot before the Pulwama suicide attack. The LG of Jammu and Kashmir also admitted his responsibility for the Pahalagam attack, yet no action was taken against him,” he said.
The Congress spokesperson also said that the BJP MLA from Kishtwar assembly constituency Shagun Parihar should apologise for her statement claiming masjid loudspeakers were used for announcements about the killings. “We demand an inquiry and evidence from her about her claim. She should apologise, and action should be taken against her,” he said.
Ruling party woman leader and minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, also slammed Parihar for making “insinuations”.
“Jammu and Kashmir’s greatest strength has always been its age-old Hindu, Muslim and Sikh brotherhood, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. The statement attributed to Hon’ble BJP MLA Shagun Parihar, linking mosques to killings, is deeply unfortunate, irresponsible and wholly uncalled for. Such baseless communal insinuations have no place in a society built on centuries of shared heritage and brotherhood,” she posted on X.
Itoo said that public representatives must exercise restraint and responsibility in their words, particularly on matters that risk disturbing communal harmony. “She must withdraw the statement and apologise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Muslim community. Public representatives must build bridges, not deepen divisions. Our unity is our strength, our brotherhood is our legacy, and peace is our collective responsibility,” she said.
Meanwhile, protests erupted in Jammu against Congress over Karra's statement. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, held a protest, demanding an apology from Karra.
BJYM Jammu and Kashmir president Arun Prabhat and BJYM activists took out a protest, carrying placards with anti-Congress slogans and messages targeting Karra. The protesters raised slogans against the Congress and the National Conference (NC) and burnt an effigy of Karra.
“This is the character of the Congress and the National Conference, which have always shown leniency towards terrorists and have even sought forgiveness for them. The Congress and the NC have, from time to time, shielded terrorists and Pakistan while repeatedly targeting and questioning the Indian Army,” he told reporters.
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