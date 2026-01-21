Congress, BJP-JDS Combine To Lock Horns Over VB-G RAM G Act In Karnataka Session
Ruling Congress has decided to pass resolution against new rural employment law in both Houses of the Assembly amid opposition by the BJP and JDS.
Bengaluru: The joint session of Karnataka legislature starting January 22 is expected to be stormy with the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP-JDS combine locking horns over the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, alleged corruption and increasing involvement of police officers in criminal activities and other issues.
Among these, VB-G RAM G Act is the most contentious issue that both the treasury and opposition benchers are expected to fight on as the ruling party has decided to pass a resolution against the Act and demand restoration of the UPA-era MGNREGA much to the opposition of the BJP and JDS.
Ever since the new Act has come into force, the Congress has been aggressively campaigning against it. The state cabinet has already taken a decision not to implement the Act in the state and also to challenge it in the court of law claiming that the new Act will take away the employment rights of rural populace as guaranteed under the old Act. The Congress also has plans to take the issue to the people through separate 'padayatras' in all the 224 assembly constituencies immediately after the session.
"The VB-G RAM G Act is the most regressive Act that takes away the rights of rural population, undermines village panchayats and federal system," said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil last week when the Cabinet decided to pass a resolution against the Act in the legislature.
On their part, the BJP and JDS have been bracing up to counter the state government's move accusing the Congress of building a fake and false narrative against the new Act which is more comprehensive, transparent and helpful than the previous employment guarantee Act.
"There was no need to pass a resolution against the central Act. It is not going to help in any way. If the state government had any objection, it should have met the Prime Minister and discussed," Opposition Leader in Assembly R Ashoka said while asserting that BJP and JDS will oppose the resolution tooth and nail.
He said that thousands of crores of rupees worth irregularities took place under the old scheme. The CAG has also highlighted this in its audit, he said. “The new Act seeks to stop this proliferation of funds besides bringing more transparency,” he added.
The BJP has also drawn in Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan to conduct a workshop on the VB-G RAM G Act for its MLAs to prepare them to counter Congress in the session. “Chouhan will guide our MLAs and MLCs on how to justify the new Act and objections to be raised by the Congress,” a source said.
Besides VB-G RAM G, the opposition parties are also likely to escalate its attack on the government over the alleged bribery scam in the Excise Department, Ballari violence, harassment of officials by Congress leaders and involvement of police officers in criminal activities.
Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has written to the Council Chairman seeking debate on issues like farmers’ suicides, misuse of SCP/TSP funds, illegal immigration from Bangladesh, unemployment and other issues.
