Congress, BJP-JDS Combine To Lock Horns Over VB-G RAM G Act In Karnataka Session

Bengaluru: The joint session of Karnataka legislature starting January 22 is expected to be stormy with the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP-JDS combine locking horns over the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, alleged corruption and increasing involvement of police officers in criminal activities and other issues.

Among these, VB-G RAM G Act is the most contentious issue that both the treasury and opposition benchers are expected to fight on as the ruling party has decided to pass a resolution against the Act and demand restoration of the UPA-era MGNREGA much to the opposition of the BJP and JDS.

Ever since the new Act has come into force, the Congress has been aggressively campaigning against it. The state cabinet has already taken a decision not to implement the Act in the state and also to challenge it in the court of law claiming that the new Act will take away the employment rights of rural populace as guaranteed under the old Act. The Congress also has plans to take the issue to the people through separate 'padayatras' in all the 224 assembly constituencies immediately after the session.

"The VB-G RAM G Act is the most regressive Act that takes away the rights of rural population, undermines village panchayats and federal system," said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil last week when the Cabinet decided to pass a resolution against the Act in the legislature.

On their part, the BJP and JDS have been bracing up to counter the state government's move accusing the Congress of building a fake and false narrative against the new Act which is more comprehensive, transparent and helpful than the previous employment guarantee Act.