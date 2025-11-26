Congress Begins Restructuring In Jammu Kashmir To Strengthen Party
The Congress President, Malikarjun Kharge, appointed 21 observers for the 21 organisational districts of the party in Jammu and Kashmir to select district presidents.
Srinagar: The Congress Party has launched a restructuring programme in Jammu and Kashmir for the appointment of district presidents to strengthen the organisation and extend its outreach. This step has been taken after the party faced dismal performance in the 2024 assembly elections and is facing internal discords.
The Congress President, Malikarjun Kharge, in consultation with Jammu and Kashmir In-charge Syed Naseer Hussain, appointed 21 observers for the 21 organisational districts of the party in Jammu and Kashmir to select district presidents.
From the last week, the observers, drawn from different states and assisted by the local leaders, including the six legislators and former ministers in Jammu and Kashmir, are collecting the opinion of the workers for selecting a panel of six candidates for each district, and the final candidate for the post will be selected by the central leadership based on the criteria set by the party.
Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson of the Congress party, said the “good exercise”, named as Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, was ordered by Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership in the Ahmedabad Congress plenary session. “This exercise will end the allegations of favouritism and nepotism from workers against the leaders for nominating their own functionaries to these posts,” Sharma said.
His reference was to the group of disgruntled leaders in the party in Jammu and Kashmir who have stayed away from the party functions since the appointment of Tariq Hameed Karra as PCC president. These leaders and functionaries close to former president Vikar Rasool have distanced themselves from party functions. They have also voiced their opposition to the nomination of some district presidents and office bearers in the Kashmir Valley.
Satiram Lamba, AICC Observer for Bandipora, said the observers will take opinions of workers from all the blocks and constituencies of the district to finalise names of the six candidates for the posts. “By this exercise, the district presidents will be selected by the voice and choice of workers, not by the leaders,” he said.
The committees will submit names of six leaders to the party leadership on December 8. By the end of December this year, the names of presidents will be announced.
“The restructuring process focuses on transparent leadership selection, accountability, and strong grassroots participation. The aim is to build leadership that truly represents the people and works alongside them,” Shamina Shafiq, who is the observer for Budgam district, said.
Sharma said the selection of district presidents will be followed by the restructuring of executive committees and the formation of district political affairs committees to ensure a dynamic and responsive organisation. “The district presidents will be taken on board when giving mandates to the candidates for assembly and parliament elections, besides municipal and panchayat polls,” he said.
However, the exercise has been overshadowed by some criticism within the party, as some leaders have questioned the appointment of some former ministers and leaders as coordinators for the observers.
The party leadership has named several defectors who had rejoined the party in recent weeks after leaving Ghulam Nabi Azad’s defunct party and Apni Party, a party leader said. “When the criteria for selecting the district president are five years of continuity in the party, then why are the local facilitators who rejoined this month or during the assembly elections last year with the observers? This creates doubts with the exercise and questions its transparency,” a Congress leader said.
Dismissing the criticism, Sharma said the exercise will “not be influenced” by these coordinators, as the observers will play a main role in the selection of the six names based on the opinion of workers and functionaries at the grassroots level.
