Congress Begins Restructuring In Jammu Kashmir To Strengthen Party

Srinagar: The Congress Party has launched a restructuring programme in Jammu and Kashmir for the appointment of district presidents to strengthen the organisation and extend its outreach. This step has been taken after the party faced dismal performance in the 2024 assembly elections and is facing internal discords.

The Congress President, Malikarjun Kharge, in consultation with Jammu and Kashmir In-charge Syed Naseer Hussain, appointed 21 observers for the 21 organisational districts of the party in Jammu and Kashmir to select district presidents.

From the last week, the observers, drawn from different states and assisted by the local leaders, including the six legislators and former ministers in Jammu and Kashmir, are collecting the opinion of the workers for selecting a panel of six candidates for each district, and the final candidate for the post will be selected by the central leadership based on the criteria set by the party.

Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson of the Congress party, said the “good exercise”, named as Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, was ordered by Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership in the Ahmedabad Congress plenary session. “This exercise will end the allegations of favouritism and nepotism from workers against the leaders for nominating their own functionaries to these posts,” Sharma said.

His reference was to the group of disgruntled leaders in the party in Jammu and Kashmir who have stayed away from the party functions since the appointment of Tariq Hameed Karra as PCC president. These leaders and functionaries close to former president Vikar Rasool have distanced themselves from party functions. They have also voiced their opposition to the nomination of some district presidents and office bearers in the Kashmir Valley.

Satiram Lamba, AICC Observer for Bandipora, said the observers will take opinions of workers from all the blocks and constituencies of the district to finalise names of the six candidates for the posts. “By this exercise, the district presidents will be selected by the voice and choice of workers, not by the leaders,” he said.