Congress Asks Bengal Unit To Take A Serious Look At Alliances Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Polls

A file photo of West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar. ( IANS )

By Amit Agnihotri 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress has asked its West Bengal unit to take a serious look at the issue of alliances ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Accordingly, the state political affairs committee will meet in Kolkata on December 19 to discuss whether the grand old party should go alone or have a pact with the Left parties as in the past. The AICC functionaries will also attend the brainstorming session. The main contest in the Assembly polls will be between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition BJP. However, both the Congress and the Left parties are desperate to regain their lost ground. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress and the Left parties contested together. But the alliance did not have any impact on the ground, as the alliance failed to win even a single seat in the 294-member House. As 2025 draws to a close, there is a dominant view within the Congress that it should go alone in the eastern state, but a section of the state unit still thinks an alliance with the Left parties is needed to counter both the TMC and the saffron party. Party insiders say those in favour of going solo cite the dismal performance of the INDIA bloc in the recently held assembly elections in neighbouring Bihar. Later, during an internal party review, an aggressive and rough treatment of RJD in seat-sharing and friendly fights between the two were cited as a key reason behind the poll debacle. The same goes for the Left parties whose presence did not help the grand old party much in an alliance in Bengal, said the insiders.