Congress Asks Bengal Unit To Take A Serious Look At Alliances Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Polls
Party insiders say the grand old party is keeping equidistant from both TMC and BJP as it believes in flagging concerns of the common man.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress has asked its West Bengal unit to take a serious look at the issue of alliances ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Accordingly, the state political affairs committee will meet in Kolkata on December 19 to discuss whether the grand old party should go alone or have a pact with the Left parties as in the past. The AICC functionaries will also attend the brainstorming session.
The main contest in the Assembly polls will be between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition BJP. However, both the Congress and the Left parties are desperate to regain their lost ground. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress and the Left parties contested together. But the alliance did not have any impact on the ground, as the alliance failed to win even a single seat in the 294-member House.
As 2025 draws to a close, there is a dominant view within the Congress that it should go alone in the eastern state, but a section of the state unit still thinks an alliance with the Left parties is needed to counter both the TMC and the saffron party.
Party insiders say those in favour of going solo cite the dismal performance of the INDIA bloc in the recently held assembly elections in neighbouring Bihar. Later, during an internal party review, an aggressive and rough treatment of RJD in seat-sharing and friendly fights between the two were cited as a key reason behind the poll debacle. The same goes for the Left parties whose presence did not help the grand old party much in an alliance in Bengal, said the insiders.
The TMC has already announced it will take on the BJP in the state, leaving little option for the other INDIA bloc allies. As the alliance issue is a tricky one, the state leaders are likely to discuss the same on December 19, but are likely to leave the final decision for the high command, as Congress and the Left parties are key constituents of the INDIA bloc at the national level.
"We are for a secular alliance in the state. Anyone who wishes to join hands with us to take on the divisive forces is welcome. The final view on the matter will be taken by the high command. At present, we are trying to strengthen the Congress across the state. A host of events is being lined up by the party over the next few days. The political affairs committee will meet on December 19, and there will be all-religion meetings on December 20," AICC in charge of West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, told ETV Bharat.
Besides alliance, ways to boost party organisation are likely to be discussed during the strategy session. West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, who has been tasked with reviving the grand old party in the state, acknowledged that going alone was the dominant view in the state unit. "The political affairs committee will discuss a host of relevant issues. A large number of party workers across the state feel Congress should go alone and focus on rebuilding the organisation. They suggest Congress has not gained much from its past alliances and should rather try to attract the youth and talk about their concerns for a brighter future. However, I head a political party which functions democratically. We have to hear the views of all sections, and some people may bring up the alliance issue in the meeting. The final decision will be taken at the AICC level," Sarkar told ETV Bharat.
Congress insiders said the party is keeping equidistant from both TMC and BJP as it believes in flagging the concerns of the common man. "Jobs, education, prices, safety of women and development of industry are the real issues. When we ruled the state, it saw a lot of progress. But now these issues have taken a back seat. We don't believe in the TMC vs BJP binary. Hence, the all-religion meetings on December 20 will take forward the 'Save Constitution' drive," Sarkar added.
