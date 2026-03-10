Congress Approaches Haryana Rajya Sabha Poll In A Guarded Manner
The entry of Satish Nandal, a BJP affiliate, as an independent candidate has upset calculations of the poll pandits for two seats in the offing.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST|
Updated : March 10, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Congress is approaching the Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana in a guarded manner. There are three candidates in fray for the two Rajya Sabha seats in the offing for which polling is to be held on March 16, 2026.
While the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded one candidate each, the entry of Satish Nandal, a BJP affiliate, as an independent candidate has upset the calculations of poll pandits.
The Congress has fielded Karamvir Singh Boudh, and the BJP has fielded Sanjay Bhatia for two seats held by BJP members Kiran Choudhary and Ram Chander Jangra falling vacant. Before Nandal's entry, it was being said that both the Congress and the BJP would win one seat each. The Congress does not want a repeat of the Rajya Sabha polls of 2016 and 2022, where factionalism and cross-voting had led to unexpected victories of independents at the cost of party candidates, dealing the grand old party a political blow.
Haryana Congress President Rao Narender Singh told ETV Bharat, "Our party is in a strong position, and all the party MLAs are standing firmly in our candidate's support. The BJP has fielded an official candidate, and another of its affiliates is running as an independent. It's up to the BJP to decide whom they want to send to the Rajya Sabha."
The Haryana assembly has a strength of 90 members. The BJP is in power with 48 MLAs. Claiming that all the 37 MLAs are dedicated to the party, he said that all of them come from strong social backgrounds and have been associated with the party for a long time. "All 37 Congress MLAs will vote in favour of their candidate, who will win with all 37 votes," Singh added.
He pointed out that the Congress leadership has tried to send a strong social message through this election. According to him, the top leadership of the party has decided to send a person from the lowest strata of society to the Upper House of Parliament.
"This has sent a message to the public that Congress not only talks but also takes concrete steps on issues of social justice," Singh said. The failure of the marginalised to vote for the party had led to the Congress’ poll debacle in the last assembly polls.
Singh has stated that the fielding of a rich party affiliate as an independent third candidate has exposed the 'anti-Dalit face' of the BJP. Responding to a query on the absence of some of the party MLAs from the Congress Legislature Party meeting, he said, "Out of the 37 MLAs, 31 or 32 were present at the meeting. Two MLAs were ill, while some others missed the meeting due to personal reasons. Someone's absence from the meeting should not be seen as a political disagreement."
Singh reiterated that on the day of voting, all 37 MLAs will vote in favour of the party's candidate. He also dispelled the talk that the Congress may shift its MLAs to another state before the elections to eliminate the possibility of cross-voting.
When asked whether the two Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLAs would support the Congress, he said, "The INLD itself says it does not want to become the BJP's 'B-team'. Its leaders will take the right decision on this and will not vote for the BJP."
He refused to comment on the Rajya Sabha poll fiasco for the party in 2016 and 2022, and also denied the allegations by a female Congress leader and her husband that they were asked to pay crores of rupees to senior leaders to contest the Bawal assembly seat.
Stating that he had come to know about the allegations only from media reports, Singh said, "If there was a culture of money in the Congress, the party would not have nominated someone from a humble background to the Rajya Sabha. I myself have been associated with the Congress since 1996. I have never seen decisions in the party being made based on money."
Calling the allegations ‘politically motivated’, he promised to get the matter investigated. He also said that he was not aware whether the complainant had quit the party.
"I have not personally received any resignation. She was an office bearer of the Mahila Congress, and it is possible that she may have sent her resignation to the organisation. Any person has the right to leave the party," he said.
