Congress Approaches Haryana Rajya Sabha Poll In A Guarded Manner

Chandigarh: The Congress is approaching the Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana in a guarded manner. There are three candidates in fray for the two Rajya Sabha seats in the offing for which polling is to be held on March 16, 2026.

While the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded one candidate each, the entry of Satish Nandal, a BJP affiliate, as an independent candidate has upset the calculations of poll pandits.

The Congress has fielded Karamvir Singh Boudh, and the BJP has fielded Sanjay Bhatia for two seats held by BJP members Kiran Choudhary and Ram Chander Jangra falling vacant. Before Nandal's entry, it was being said that both the Congress and the BJP would win one seat each. The Congress does not want a repeat of the Rajya Sabha polls of 2016 and 2022, where factionalism and cross-voting had led to unexpected victories of independents at the cost of party candidates, dealing the grand old party a political blow.

Haryana Congress President Rao Narender Singh told ETV Bharat, "Our party is in a strong position, and all the party MLAs are standing firmly in our candidate's support. The BJP has fielded an official candidate, and another of its affiliates is running as an independent. It's up to the BJP to decide whom they want to send to the Rajya Sabha."

The Haryana assembly has a strength of 90 members. The BJP is in power with 48 MLAs. Claiming that all the 37 MLAs are dedicated to the party, he said that all of them come from strong social backgrounds and have been associated with the party for a long time. "All 37 Congress MLAs will vote in favour of their candidate, who will win with all 37 votes," Singh added.

He pointed out that the Congress leadership has tried to send a strong social message through this election. According to him, the top leadership of the party has decided to send a person from the lowest strata of society to the Upper House of Parliament.

"This has sent a message to the public that Congress not only talks but also takes concrete steps on issues of social justice," Singh said. The failure of the marginalised to vote for the party had led to the Congress’ poll debacle in the last assembly polls.