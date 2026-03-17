ETV Bharat / state

Congress Announces First List Of 55 Candidates For Kerala Assembly Polls

Hyderabad: Congress announces first list of 55 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls. Congress fields state unit chief Sunny Joseph from Peravoor seat, LoP in the state assembly, V D Satheesan from Paravur.

Ramesh Chennithala to contest from Haripad seat, Chandy Oommen from Puthupally, according to the Congress list.