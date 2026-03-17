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Congress Announces First List Of 55 Candidates For Kerala Assembly Polls

According to the Congress list, Ramesh Chennithala to contest from the Haripad seat, Chandy Oommen from Puthupally, and Sunny Joseph from the Peravoor seat

CONGRESS CANDIDATES KERALA POLLS
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 17, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Congress announces first list of 55 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls. Congress fields state unit chief Sunny Joseph from Peravoor seat, LoP in the state assembly, V D Satheesan from Paravur.

Ramesh Chennithala to contest from Haripad seat, Chandy Oommen from Puthupally, according to the Congress list.

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CONGRESS CANDIDATES KERALA POLLS
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