Congress Announces First List Of 55 Candidates For Kerala Assembly Polls
According to the Congress list, Ramesh Chennithala to contest from the Haripad seat, Chandy Oommen from Puthupally, and Sunny Joseph from the Peravoor seat
Published : March 17, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Congress announces first list of 55 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls. Congress fields state unit chief Sunny Joseph from Peravoor seat, LoP in the state assembly, V D Satheesan from Paravur.
Ramesh Chennithala to contest from Haripad seat, Chandy Oommen from Puthupally, according to the Congress list.
Congress announces first list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Keralam Assembly Elections— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026
State party president Sunny Joseph fielded from Peravoor seat, VD Satheesan fielded from Paravur, Chandy Oommen from Puthuppally, Ramesh Chennithala from Haripad, Ramya Haridas from… pic.twitter.com/S7qDjtg6qK
More to follow....