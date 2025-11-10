ETV Bharat / state

Congress, BJP Announce Candidates For MCD Bypolls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress on Sunday announced the names of their candidates for the November 30 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections, just a day before the conclusion of the nomination process.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that his candidates were selected after extensive discussions. "We have ensured that the candidates are selected based on merit and winnability criteria. Based on our work in the Central, State, and MCD governments, we will win with a landslide victory," Sachdeva said.

The BJP has its list of 12 candidates, eight of them women, for the bypolls. The BJP's Jaipal Singh Saral will contest from Mundka, Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh B, Veena Asija from Ashok Vihar, Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Sunil Sharma from Chandni Mahal, Manisha Rajpal Sehrawat from Dwarka B, and Rekha Rani from Dhichaon Kalan.

Other BJP candidates in the list include Chandrakanta Shivani (Naraina), Rohini Raj (Dakshinpuri), Subhrajeet Gautam (Sangam Vihar A), Anjum Mandal (Greater Kailash) and Sarla Chaudhary (Vinod Nagar), according to a party statement.

The Congress list includes Mukesh from Mundka, Sarita Kumari from Shalimar Bagh B, Vishakha Rani from Ashok Vihar, Ajay Kumar Jain from Chandni Chowk, and Kunwar Shehzad Ahmed from Chandni Mahal. Other candidates are Sumita Malik from Dwarka B, Rashmi Sharma from Dichau Kalan, Manoj Tanwar from Naraina, Suresh Choudhary from Sangam Vihar A, Vikram from Dakshin Puri, Shikha Kapur from Greater Kailash, and Vinay Shankar Dubey from Vinod Nagar.