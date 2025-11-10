Congress, BJP Announce Candidates For MCD Bypolls
The last date of filing of nominations is November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 9:47 AM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress on Sunday announced the names of their candidates for the November 30 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections, just a day before the conclusion of the nomination process.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that his candidates were selected after extensive discussions. "We have ensured that the candidates are selected based on merit and winnability criteria. Based on our work in the Central, State, and MCD governments, we will win with a landslide victory," Sachdeva said.
The BJP has its list of 12 candidates, eight of them women, for the bypolls. The BJP's Jaipal Singh Saral will contest from Mundka, Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh B, Veena Asija from Ashok Vihar, Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Sunil Sharma from Chandni Mahal, Manisha Rajpal Sehrawat from Dwarka B, and Rekha Rani from Dhichaon Kalan.
Other BJP candidates in the list include Chandrakanta Shivani (Naraina), Rohini Raj (Dakshinpuri), Subhrajeet Gautam (Sangam Vihar A), Anjum Mandal (Greater Kailash) and Sarla Chaudhary (Vinod Nagar), according to a party statement.
The Congress list includes Mukesh from Mundka, Sarita Kumari from Shalimar Bagh B, Vishakha Rani from Ashok Vihar, Ajay Kumar Jain from Chandni Chowk, and Kunwar Shehzad Ahmed from Chandni Mahal. Other candidates are Sumita Malik from Dwarka B, Rashmi Sharma from Dichau Kalan, Manoj Tanwar from Naraina, Suresh Choudhary from Sangam Vihar A, Vikram from Dakshin Puri, Shikha Kapur from Greater Kailash, and Vinay Shankar Dubey from Vinod Nagar.
“कुशासन पर होगा प्रहार, हाथ बदलेगा हालात”— Devender Yadav (@devendrayadvinc) November 9, 2025
आज MCD उपचुनाव के दृष्टिगत घोषित सभी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को हार्दिक बधाई और विजयश्री की शुभकामनाएँ।
भाजपा-AAP के कुशासन, वादाखिलाफी और खोखले वादों से त्रस्त दिल्ली की जनता बहुत भरोसे के साथ कांग्रेस में उम्मीद देख रही है।
जनता का… pic.twitter.com/ziyHm3JFeh
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said that the people's mandate would shatter the arrogance of those in power and ensure a historic victory for Congress. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for victory to all Congress candidates declared today for the MCD by-elections. The people of Delhi, weary of the misgovernance, unfulfilled promises, and empty rhetoric of the BJP-AAP, are looking to Congress with great confidence and hope," Devender Yadav said in a post on X.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which lost power in the Assembly elections held in February this year, also announced its candidates earlier in the day. The last date of filing of nominations is November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15. Of the 12 wards going to the polls, the BJP had held nine earlier, while the AAP councillors represented the remaining three.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta represented the Shalimar Bagh B ward, which she relinquished after winning the assembly polls earlier this year. BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat vacated the Dwarka B ward after getting elected as an MP from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The remaining wards fell vacant after the sitting councillors from the BJP and AAP became MLAs following the assembly polls in February this year. (With Agency Inputs)
