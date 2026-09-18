ETV Bharat / state

Congress Alleges ₹1.66 Lakh Cr Adani Favoritism in Uttarakhand Power Tender; Dhami Govt Slams Claims as Baseless

New Delhi/Dehradun: The Congress has launched a scathing attack on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, levelling serious allegations against his government’s involvement in altering 84 out of 86 tender conditions to facilitate the awarding of the business contract to the Adani Group.

Congress leader Pawan Khera at a press conference in Delhi on Thursday alleged that in 2024, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami sent a proposal to the Union Coal Minister to set up a 1,320 MW thermal power plant under a joint venture (UJVN-THDC). This plant was intended to operate round-the-clock to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the state.

Khera further alleged that CM Dhami had written to the Union Coal Minister regarding coal supply for the project. According to Khera, the Coal Minister granted approval for the plant six months later. However, on January 16, 2025, the Uttarakhand government abruptly cancelled the joint venture. The stated reason for the cancellation was that the venture would not be able to complete the work on time, despite the joint venture partners asserting that they could complete the project.

Uttarakhand government issued a tender in February 2025

According to Khera's allegations, the Uttarakhand government issued a tender on February 3, 2025. On the same day, Adani Power applied for environmental clearance for the Korba expansion project in Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, UPCL—the agency issuing the tender—wrote a letter seeking to modify 84 of the 86 tender conditions. Ultimately, 84 out of the 86 conditions were changed.

Some of the conditions modified: Congress

According to Congress, the plant could be located anywhere in the country, and it doesn't need to be in Uttarakhand. Khera alleged that the BJP "prepared the pitch" to ensure a win for its associates and extended the construction timelines for the tender—specifically: 42 months for Unit-1 and 48 months for Unit-2.

The fixed charge ceiling was raised

Additionally, the fixed charge ceiling within the tariff structure was increased from 70% to 75%. This guarantees that Adani Power will continue to receive payments for 25 years, regardless of whether Uttarakhand actually purchases electricity from them or not, Khera pointed out.

The Congress alleged that in 2022, Adani's company, 'Pelma Collieries Limited,' was appointed as the MDO (Mine Developer and Operator). This means Adani's company will handle everything—from coal mining to plant operations, production, and transportation—and will also sell the electricity. “The electricity will be generated using funds from the people of Uttarakhand, yet the entire project will operate in Chhattisgarh. Furthermore, Cabinet approval stipulates that the project will remain with Adani for 25 years. A Power Purchase Agreement worth ₹1.66 lakh crore has been initiated, effective from August 25, 2026, at a rate of ₹5.74 per unit. In short, Uttarakhand provides the money, Chhattisgarh provides the coal, and Adani reaps the profits,” Khera added.

Questions raised by the Congress:

Why did the Pushkar Singh Dhami government scrap the proposed UJVN-THDC project?

Why were changes made to 84 tender conditions?

Was this tender designed specifically to benefit one individual?

Why was a condition included allowing the power plant to be set up outside Uttarakhand?