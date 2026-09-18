Congress Alleges ₹1.66 Lakh Cr Adani Favoritism in Uttarakhand Power Tender; Dhami Govt Slams Claims as Baseless
Uttarakhand's principal secretary (energy), R Meenakshi Sundaram, stated that the entire process is being conducted in accordance with established rules and technical requirements.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 3:49 AM IST
New Delhi/Dehradun: The Congress has launched a scathing attack on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, levelling serious allegations against his government’s involvement in altering 84 out of 86 tender conditions to facilitate the awarding of the business contract to the Adani Group.
Congress leader Pawan Khera at a press conference in Delhi on Thursday alleged that in 2024, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami sent a proposal to the Union Coal Minister to set up a 1,320 MW thermal power plant under a joint venture (UJVN-THDC). This plant was intended to operate round-the-clock to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the state.
Khera further alleged that CM Dhami had written to the Union Coal Minister regarding coal supply for the project. According to Khera, the Coal Minister granted approval for the plant six months later. However, on January 16, 2025, the Uttarakhand government abruptly cancelled the joint venture. The stated reason for the cancellation was that the venture would not be able to complete the work on time, despite the joint venture partners asserting that they could complete the project.
Uttarakhand government issued a tender in February 2025
According to Khera's allegations, the Uttarakhand government issued a tender on February 3, 2025. On the same day, Adani Power applied for environmental clearance for the Korba expansion project in Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, UPCL—the agency issuing the tender—wrote a letter seeking to modify 84 of the 86 tender conditions. Ultimately, 84 out of the 86 conditions were changed.
Some of the conditions modified: Congress
According to Congress, the plant could be located anywhere in the country, and it doesn't need to be in Uttarakhand. Khera alleged that the BJP "prepared the pitch" to ensure a win for its associates and extended the construction timelines for the tender—specifically: 42 months for Unit-1 and 48 months for Unit-2.
उत्तराखंड में अदाणी पावर के थर्मल पावर प्लांट को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी मिल गई है. @OfficeofDhami @ukcmo #uttarakhand— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) August 25, 2026
पूरी खबर का लिंक---https://t.co/UrJ6xjzhKX pic.twitter.com/1J517DCnzZ
The fixed charge ceiling was raised
Additionally, the fixed charge ceiling within the tariff structure was increased from 70% to 75%. This guarantees that Adani Power will continue to receive payments for 25 years, regardless of whether Uttarakhand actually purchases electricity from them or not, Khera pointed out.
The Congress alleged that in 2022, Adani's company, 'Pelma Collieries Limited,' was appointed as the MDO (Mine Developer and Operator). This means Adani's company will handle everything—from coal mining to plant operations, production, and transportation—and will also sell the electricity. “The electricity will be generated using funds from the people of Uttarakhand, yet the entire project will operate in Chhattisgarh. Furthermore, Cabinet approval stipulates that the project will remain with Adani for 25 years. A Power Purchase Agreement worth ₹1.66 lakh crore has been initiated, effective from August 25, 2026, at a rate of ₹5.74 per unit. In short, Uttarakhand provides the money, Chhattisgarh provides the coal, and Adani reaps the profits,” Khera added.
छत्तीसगढ़ में अडानी की कंपनी 'Pelma Collieries Limited' को 2022 में MDO बनाया गया है।— Congress (@INCIndia) September 17, 2026
यानी- कोयले की माइनिंग से लेकर प्लांट और उसके उत्पादन-ट्रांसपोर्टेशन का काम अडानी की कंपनी करेगी और बिजली भी अडानी ही बेचेंगे
⦿ बिजली उत्तराखंड की जनता के पैसे से तैयार होगी, लेकिन उसका पूरा… pic.twitter.com/I7Znhobqym
Questions raised by the Congress:
Why did the Pushkar Singh Dhami government scrap the proposed UJVN-THDC project?
Why were changes made to 84 tender conditions?
Was this tender designed specifically to benefit one individual?
Why was a condition included allowing the power plant to be set up outside Uttarakhand?
Why was a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement awarded to Adani Power?
BJP की 420 टीम ने अपने लोगों को मैच जिताने के लिए ढंग से पिच तैयार की और टेंडर के कंस्ट्रक्शन की टाइम लिमिट भी बढ़ा दी।— Congress (@INCIndia) September 17, 2026
• यूनिट-1 के लिए 42 महीने
• यूनिट-2 के लिए 48 महीने
इसके अलावा, tariff structure में fixed charge ceiling को 70% से बढ़ाकर 75% कर दिया गया।
इससे यह… pic.twitter.com/d7USJ4UFaf
A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was held on August 25. It was during this meeting that the project for a 1,320 MW coal-based power plant—for which a coal block has already been allocated in Chhattisgarh—was awarded to the Adani Group for a period of 25 years.
The govt counter
When reached for comments, Uttarakhand's principal secretary (energy), R. Meenakshi Sundaram, stated that the entire process is being conducted in accordance with established rules, technical requirements, a competitive tendering process, and the approval of the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC).
He dismissed the allegations regarding the process as factually baseless, emphasising that the objective of the power procurement is not to benefit any specific company but to secure the state's long-term and growing electricity needs.
Sundaram clarified that the 'Model Bidding Document' issued by the Union Ministry of Power in 2019 serves as a general template. He noted that every power project differs in terms of technology, location, fuel availability, transportation costs, and other circumstances.
For this reason, suggestions and objections received from bidders during the tender process were evaluated from both technical and practical perspectives. The necessary proposed changes were placed before the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC), and the required amendments were approved following detailed deliberations by the Commission.
Five companies qualified in the RFQ stage; competitive process continues: Govt
“The allegation that the power procurement contract is being awarded to a single company without competition is incorrect. Five companies were found eligible during the Request for Quotation (RFQ) stage. Subsequently, competition has been maintained in the Request for Proposal (RFP) process as well.” Sundaram said.
According to him, the final selection will be based on the total tariff quoted during the competitive bidding process. He noted that the arrangement for 1,320 MW of power has been proposed keeping in mind Uttarakhand's long-term base-load requirements. The objective is to ensure the future availability of continuous, adequate, and reliable power for the state's consumers, he added.
‘No ban on setting up the plant in Uttarakhand’
Sundaram stated that while Uttarakhand is a state of great importance for tourism and pilgrimage, it is also environmentally sensitive. Thermal power plants require large quantities of coal, and transporting coal over long distances can increase transportation costs. Therefore, the tender includes an option to set up the plant at any suitable location in the country, he pointed out.
He said this allows companies to submit competitive rates by considering factors such as fuel availability, transportation costs, and other practical aspects. He also clarified that there is no restriction on setting up the plant within Uttarakhand. “If a company establishes a plant in Uttarakhand and offers power at a competitive rate, it too can participate in the prescribed process,” he further said.
‘Transmission cost arrangements as per tender and tariff conditions’
Sundaram explained that the transmission arrangements required to deliver power from the generation site to Uttarakhand, along with the associated costs, will be determined in accordance with the stipulated terms of the tender and tariff.
“Therefore, simply claiming that the entire additional cost would fall upon Uttarakhand's consumers if the plant were set up in another state is not a correct conclusion. The actual financial impact on consumers would be assessed based on the total electricity tariff,” Sundaram added.
Regarding the increase in the fixed charge limit from 70% to 75%: The Principal Secretary explained that the Model Bidding Document had originally set the fixed charge limit at 70%. This implied that a minimum of 30% had to be allocated to fuel charges.
Considering the actual costs incurred by bidders, fuel availability, and site-specific conditions, Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) proposed raising the fixed charge limit to 75%, thereby allowing the fuel charge component to be set at 25%.
He clarified that electricity pricing is not evaluated solely on the basis of fixed charges; rather, it is assessed based on the total tariff, which comprises both fixed charges and fuel costs. According to Sundaram, the proposal was approved following scrutiny and deliberation by the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC).
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