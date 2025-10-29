ETV Bharat / state

Cong Against Assam's Development, Wants Youths To Join Militancy, Alleges Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday alleged that the "Congress ecosystem" is against the state's development, and the opposition party wants the youth to return to militancy.

Sarma made the comments while responding to Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge's purported statement that investments meant for the southern state were being diverted towards Gujarat and Assam, after being "arm-twisted" by the Centre.

The CM said, "I think Priyank Kharge, (state Congress president) Gaurav Gogoi and the entire Congress ecosystem do not want Assam's development. There is no provision in the Constitution that industries will go only to Karnataka. Do they demand that it's their birthright to have all industries there?"

"If so, then tomorrow, Assamese people will say that they won't be with India. When our youths go to Karnataka, they demand that their local youths should get the jobs. Then where will our boys go?" asked the CM. He stressed that Kharge and Gogoi's comments in support of the Karnataka minister are "extreme disrespect" to the Northeastern state.

"Priyank Kharge has demoralised the youths of Assam. As a result, the youths of Assam will go to ULFA and jungle as militants. They do not want peace in Assam. Today we are bringing back youths of Assam from militancy, but the Congress wants to push the youths towards militancy," Sarma alleged.

The chief minister alleged that the Congress party is all along against the interest of Assam. "They do not want any industry in Assam. This is a blatant attempt by Priyank Kharge against the national interest of our country," Sarma claimed.

The Karnataka IT industry is being run by youths from other states as it lacks human resources, he asserted. The CM stressed that it is the responsibility of any government to set up industries in economically backward states, and the Congress should be happy and thank the Tatas for establishing a semiconductor unit in Assam.

"They will see in six months how Assamese youths will run the semiconductor unit. I am trying to announce one more such industry in Assam before the assembly elections next year. They will be unhappy in that case too," he added.