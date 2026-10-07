ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Congress Accuses Police of High Handedness as Tribal Students Detained At Dadar Party Office

Mumbai: Tension prevailed around Tilak Bhavan, the office of the Maharashtra Congress in Dadar, following the arrest of dozens of tribal students, who came to Mumbai from Nashik marching on issues relating to amenities in ashram schools.

The opposition Congress strongly criticised the act of the police, accusing it of forcibly entering the office of their party during night hours, imposing heavy security on the building and arresting not only the protesting students but also student leaders.

The students, who walked from Nashik to Mumbai, demanded that an impartial investigation be conducted into the deaths of the students in state-run ashram schools; financial help be provided to the victims of snake bites; proper hostel arrangements be made; and the resignation of the Tribal Development Minister. Since the police had not permitted the students to gather in Azad Maidan, they had taken refuge in Tilak Bhavan on Monday.