ETV Bharat / state

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s Gunman, Driver Attacked In Malappuram, One Held

Malappuram: A person has been taken into custody after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s gunman and driver were allegedly attacked by a five-member group at Wandoor here, police said on Saturday. According to Wandoor Police, a case has been registered, and one person is currently in custody. Police said the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Tharoor’s gunman, Ratheesh K P.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred at Chellithode near Thiruvali in Wandoor at around 7.30 pm on Friday. Police officials said the incident took place when there was a roadblock at the Chelithode bridge as Tharoor was on his way to attend an election campaign event of Congress leader A P Anilkumar.