Confident Group MD Refutes Claims Of Financial Misconduct By Company
Joseph came down on some YouTube channels and online platforms for spreading "malicious and baseless" narratives.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Ernakulam: Amid speculations over the demise of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy, the company's Managing Director TA Joseph refuted allegations of financial misconduct by the Group as propagated by "certain sections of online media."
Addressing the media here on Monday, Joseph clarified that the recent inspections by the Income Tax Department were procedural routines and strongly rebutted allegations of financial misconduct propagated by certain sections of online media. Joseph stated Confident Group maintains a policy of non-interference in the investigative process, asserting that the law must take its course.
He emphasized that the firm has no complaints regarding the probe conducted so far, noting that both the police and senior officials have been cooperative. "There are no elements of coercion or external threats in this case. The company has no enemies," he added.
Dispelling rumours regarding a crackdown, the Managing Director clarified that the Income Tax Department’s presence was a standard verification procedure involving government revenue sources like GST and Income Tax, and not the result of uncovering any major crime. He commended the professionalism of the officials, noting that they adhered to office timings and respected personal schedules, causing no disruption to the firm's operations.
Joseph came down on some YouTube channels and online platforms for spreading "malicious and baseless" narratives. He categorically denied reports of raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or violations of PMLA and FEMA acts, terming such reports as fabrication. "Targeting a deceased person and characterizing the company as a hub for money laundering or benami transactions is unethical and inhumane," he observed.
On allegations regarding illicit investments, Joseph firmly denied reports that a high-ranking state minister or prominent film personalities, including actor Mohanlal, had invested in the group. He clarified that the company operates on a 'Zero Debt' principle, relying solely on client bookings and sales for capital rather than loans or external investors. He challenged anyone to produce evidence of unauthorized deposits, offering to return double the amount if proven otherwise.
"Despite the emotional blow to the management and the family, business operations remain unaffected. The company is set to proceed with its scheduled expansion, including the launch of new projects on February 14, marking the group's 20th anniversary," he said.
Joseph assured stakeholders that the Bengaluru operations, where Roy had transitioned to a Master Developer role, are fully independent and secure, with all apartment projects already completed.
Also Read
Confident Group Chairman C J Roy Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru