Confident Group MD Refutes Claims Of Financial Misconduct By Company

Ernakulam: Amid speculations over the demise of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy, the company's Managing Director TA Joseph refuted allegations of financial misconduct by the Group as propagated by "certain sections of online media."

Addressing the media here on Monday, Joseph clarified that the recent inspections by the Income Tax Department were procedural routines and strongly rebutted allegations of financial misconduct propagated by certain sections of online media. Joseph stated Confident Group maintains a policy of non-interference in the investigative process, asserting that the law must take its course.

He emphasized that the firm has no complaints regarding the probe conducted so far, noting that both the police and senior officials have been cooperative. "There are no elements of coercion or external threats in this case. The company has no enemies," he added.

Dispelling rumours regarding a crackdown, the Managing Director clarified that the Income Tax Department’s presence was a standard verification procedure involving government revenue sources like GST and Income Tax, and not the result of uncovering any major crime. He commended the professionalism of the officials, noting that they adhered to office timings and respected personal schedules, causing no disruption to the firm's operations.