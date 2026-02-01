ETV Bharat / state

Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy’s Death: Karnataka Govt Forms SIT

Bengaluru: Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh along with police personnel is seen outside the Confident Group office near Richmond Circle, where founder and chairman of real estate firm Confident Group, C J Roy, was found dead with bullet injuries in an incident police are treating as a suspected suicide, in Bengaluru on Friday ( IANS )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death case of Confident Group founder CJ Roy.

Briefing the media about the decision, the state Home Minister G Parameshwar said that an SIT has been formed for a comprehensive investigation into the suicide case of C.J. Roy. The team will investigate the case under the leadership of the Joint Commissioner of Police, C. Vamshikrishna. Legal action will be taken after the investigation report is received, the Minister said.

"In order to ensure a comprehensive and meticulous investigation into this case, the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Seemanth Kumar Singh, has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and directed that the investigation of the case be transferred to the team,” a statement issued by the Bengaluru police said on Saturday.

The SIT will also have DCP Lokesh Jaglasar as an investigating officer. The team will include DCP of the Central Division, Akshay, Halsur Gate Sub-Division ACP Sudhir, CCRB B Ramachandra and Ashoknagar Inspector K.B. Ravi. The Police Commissioner has instructed to hand over the unnatural death case registered at Ashoknagar Police Station to the SIT.