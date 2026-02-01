Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy’s Death: Karnataka Govt Forms SIT
The Police Commissioner has instructed to hand over the unnatural death case registered at Ashoknagar Police Station to the SIT.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 8:20 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death case of Confident Group founder CJ Roy.
Briefing the media about the decision, the state Home Minister G Parameshwar said that an SIT has been formed for a comprehensive investigation into the suicide case of C.J. Roy. The team will investigate the case under the leadership of the Joint Commissioner of Police, C. Vamshikrishna. Legal action will be taken after the investigation report is received, the Minister said.
"In order to ensure a comprehensive and meticulous investigation into this case, the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Seemanth Kumar Singh, has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and directed that the investigation of the case be transferred to the team,” a statement issued by the Bengaluru police said on Saturday.
The SIT will also have DCP Lokesh Jaglasar as an investigating officer. The team will include DCP of the Central Division, Akshay, Halsur Gate Sub-Division ACP Sudhir, CCRB B Ramachandra and Ashoknagar Inspector K.B. Ravi. The Police Commissioner has instructed to hand over the unnatural death case registered at Ashoknagar Police Station to the SIT.
“We will see what the findings are. I can’t say anything right now till we find out what factors pushed him to that stage,” the minister further said. Real estate tycoon Roy, who was in his late 50s, suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city.
Soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. IT sources said searches on Roy's premises had begun about two months ago.
Roy's brother has alleged that he might have taken the extreme step due to pressure from the central agency. Originally from Kerala, Roy was also the honorary counsel of the Slovak Republic.
