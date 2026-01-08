ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Forest Department Grants Conditional Permission To Farmers To Shoot Crop-Damaging Wild Boars and Nilgai

Farmers in several districts of the state have long been struggling with wild boars and nilgai destroying standing crops overnight. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: In response to severe crop damage caused by wild animals, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has issued orders allowing farmers to shoot wild boars and nilgai under strict conditions. The permission comes amid repeated complaints from farmers about losses caused by these animals. However, it will be granted only through a controlled process to prevent misuse.

Farmers in several districts of the state have long been struggling with wild boars and nilgai destroying standing crops overnight. This is causing substantial economic losses to farmers. In some cases, farmers have even been forced to abandon cultivation. Farmers’ groups and local representatives had repeatedly demanded concrete measures to control these crop-damaging wildlife.

The permission comes amid repeated complaints from farmers about losses caused by these animals (ETV Bharat)

Considering farmers’ demands and ground realities, the Forest Department has now authorised shooting these animals, but only after following a specified procedure. Affected farmers must complete the prescribed process before being allowed to take action.