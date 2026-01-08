Uttarakhand Forest Department Grants Conditional Permission To Farmers To Shoot Crop-Damaging Wild Boars and Nilgai
The permission comes amid repeated complaints from farmers about losses caused by these animals.
Dehradun: In response to severe crop damage caused by wild animals, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has issued orders allowing farmers to shoot wild boars and nilgai under strict conditions. The permission comes amid repeated complaints from farmers about losses caused by these animals. However, it will be granted only through a controlled process to prevent misuse.
Farmers in several districts of the state have long been struggling with wild boars and nilgai destroying standing crops overnight. This is causing substantial economic losses to farmers. In some cases, farmers have even been forced to abandon cultivation. Farmers’ groups and local representatives had repeatedly demanded concrete measures to control these crop-damaging wildlife.
Considering farmers’ demands and ground realities, the Forest Department has now authorised shooting these animals, but only after following a specified procedure. Affected farmers must complete the prescribed process before being allowed to take action.
The Chief Wildlife Warden has delegated authority to several officials to issue the permissions. These include the Regional Forest Conservator, Divisional Forest Officer, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Forest Range Officer, Deputy Forest Range Officer, and Forest Guard. Permissions will be granted based on strict criteria.
The order stipulates that wild boars or nilgai can only be shot on private farmland located outside forest areas. Chasing animals back into the forest is strictly prohibited, even if the animal is wounded. Any animals killed must be destroyed in the presence of forest officials and local representatives.
Farmers seeking permission must submit an application to the authorised officer using the prescribed format. Endorsement from the local village head is mandatory. Only licensed guns or rifles may be used to shoot the animals.
The permission will be valid for one month from the date of issue. After one month, it will automatically expire. The Forest Department’s order is being seen as a major relief for farmers, as it aims to protect crops from wild boars and nilgai while restoring farmers’ confidence in cultivation.
