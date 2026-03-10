ETV Bharat / state

Conditional Go Ahead For Shankaracharya's Cow Protection Meet At Lucknow

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has announced that he would be launching a major cow protection campaign from Kanshi Ram Smriti Cultural Centre in Lucknow on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Sitapur: The Uttar Pradesh administration has granted a conditional go-ahead to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to hold a cow protection meet at Lucknow on March 11. The authorities have placed 26 conditions on the organisers of the event. The Head of the Jagadguru Shankaracharya Jyotish Peetha has been on a Padyatra gathering support for the ‘Gau Mata Pratishtha Sankalp Mahasabha’ and is expected to reach Lucknow by Tuesday evening. He has announced that he would be launching a major cow protection campaign from Kanshi Ram Smriti Cultural Centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Sources said the conditions have been imposed to maintain peace, traffic and law and order. It has been underlined that there will be no inflammatory speeches against any religion, caste, sect, or language, there will be no controversial remarks against political or religious figures, and minor children will not be allowed to chant controversial slogans.

At the same time, no weapons or lethal objects will be allowed. Memorandums will only be given to authorized officials. In case of any problem, the organizers will be fully responsible, and legal action will be taken.

The administration has further made it clear that the organizers will have to bear the cost of Police personnel. Loudspeakers, drums, or music have been prohibited in quiet zones. Noise pollution regulations will be strictly enforced, and violations will be punishable under environmental laws.

The administration has underlined that if any of the conditions are violated, the permission will automatically expire.