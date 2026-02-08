ETV Bharat / state

Condition Of Manipur MLA Injured In 2023 During Ethnic Violence Deteriorates, Airlifted To Delhi

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh interacts with Kuki BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte inside an ambulance before he is airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical treatment, at Imphal Airport on Sunday, February 8, 2026. ( IANS )

Churachandpur/Imphal: The condition of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who has been undergoing treatment after being injured in an attack during the ethnic violence in Manipur in 2023, deteriorated and was airlifted to Delhi from Imphal on Sunday, officials said.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh visited Imphal's Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, and met the Thanlon MLA and wished him speedy recovery.

Valte, who was assaulted by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023, was recuperating at his native place, Lamka, after undergoing treatment in Delhi for two years.

However, he complained of breathlessness on Saturday evening and was rushed to the district hospital and admitted to the ICU, where doctors said he had developed pulmonary edema.

The MLA was brought to Imphal from Churachandpur in an ambulance and airlifted to Delhi on a chartered ambulance flight for medical treatment.