‘He Left Us In Debt And Dust’: Slain Maoist Leader Patiram Majhi Abandoned Family, Left In Ruins

Giridih: In an early morning operation on Thursday, security forces gunned down 15 Naxalites, including Patiram Majhi alias Analda, who carried a cumulative of over Rs 2 crore on his head in Jharkhand and Odisha.

Majhi, a resident of Jharha (Devanadih) under the Pirtand block of Giridih district, had been a thorn in the side of the police in Jharkhand, Odisha, and several other states. The slain Naxalite leader is survived by his wife Shyamali Devi, daughters Rani and Nilu, father Durku Manjhi alias Chhathu, mother Barki Devi, and brothers Chunda and Sunil.

ETV Bharat met the family of the central committee member (CCM), the highest decision-making body of CPI (Maoist) in Devanadih, only to witness their dire living conditions. Shyamali Devi broke out in tears as she stood at the place where their house once stood. The house collapsed nearly two and a half decades ago. Now, only a flat piece of land remains where the mud house once stood. Majhi remained distant from his family, forcing his wife and children to live in abject poverty.

Shyamali Devi recounted that she married young and had two daughters. Her husband then left home under the pretext of finding work when their children were still very young, as were his two brothers. Meanwhile, around the year 2000, she learned that her husband was in jail. Upon his release from jail, he returned to the village for 8-10 days. He told her, "I'm deeply in debt. How will we fight the case?" With that, he left in search of work and never returned. Shyamali Devi has not seen Patiram since.