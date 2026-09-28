‘Conch Made Of Animal Bone’: Uttarakhand Minister Rubs Priests Up The Wrong Way
Reacting to the minister’s statement, general secretary of Uttarakhand Chardham Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat Brijesh Sati said Maharaj's statement is extremely ridiculous.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Dehradun: Controversy continues over the format of cultural programmes, dance to loud DJ music and entertainment-based presentation in 'Devbhoomi Cultural Festival' organised in Badrinath Dham, with State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj adding fuel to the fire and enraging the Uttarakhand Chardham Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat.
After a video surfaced about the 'Devbhoomi Cultural Festival 2026' held at the Arrival Plaza in Badrinath on September 19-20, questions were raised about the religious dignity of Badrinath Dham.
श्री बदरीनाथ धाम सहित जनपद चमोली के सभी धार्मिक एवं सांस्कृतिक स्थलों की गरिमा बनाए रखने के उद्देश्य से जिलाधिकारी श्री गौरव कुमार द्वारा धार्मिक स्थलों के आस-पास उच्च आवृत्ति वाले साउंड सिस्टम का प्रयोग कर धार्मिक स्थलों की गरिमा को ठेस पहुंचाने वाले कार्यक्रमों को तत्काल प्रभाव…— Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) September 26, 2026
The allegation was that organising a programme with loud sound, DJ and dance at a religious place like Dham is not in accordance with the traditions there. As the protests increased, questions were also raised on the role of the administration. The Chamoli district administration issued a notice to the commanding officer of Garhwal Scouts and sought answers regarding permission for the programme and use of a loud sound system.
Entering the debate over the ongoing controversy, Uttarakhand's Culture, Endowment and Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said, "It is not correct to say that the conch is not blown in Badrinath. The conch is not used during the puja inside the temple, but the conch is blown outside."
"The conch is not blown in Badrinath because it is made of animal bone," he added. The minister mentioned the military bagpipe band that comes at the time of opening and closing of doors in Badrinath. "This band plays with respect in front of God. Hence, it would not be correct to say that music has no place in Badrinath," he said.
Giving an example of Urvashi Peeth, Maharaj said, "There is singing and music, and great storytellers come who sing. Even during the previous governments, different programmes and musical events were organised in Badrinath."
Talking about Mana village, he said "Dhol-Damauns are played there even in the marriage ceremonies of the local people".
Reacting to the minister’s statement, general secretary of Uttarakhand Chardham Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat Brijesh Sati said that Maharaj's statement that the conch is made of animal bone is extremely ridiculous.
"Perhaps Maharaj has received this 'divine knowledge' at this stage of his age. Be it small temples in homes, big temples, religious places or pilgrimage sites, in the Sanatan dharma there has been a tradition of blowing a conch on auspicious occasions and in religious rituals. In such a situation, this statement of the minister raises questions from a religious point of view as well."
"Minister Maharaj should study the scriptures and Puranas and discuss with his advisors before making such statements," Sati said.
Not only this, the Chardham Mahapanchayat directly linked Maharaj's statement to the Badrinath controversy. Sati alleged that such a statement regarding the conch shell has been made to divert people's attention from the dispute in Badrinath.
Sati challenged Maharaj's arguments regarding music and sound systems in Badrinath. He remarked that the playing of traditional religious instruments in temples and religious sites cannot be equated with organising events featuring loud, modern sound systems. Citing court orders, he also raised questions regarding the use of loudspeakers at religious sites.
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