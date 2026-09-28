ETV Bharat / state

‘Conch Made Of Animal Bone’: Uttarakhand Minister Rubs Priests Up The Wrong Way

Dehradun: Controversy continues over the format of cultural programmes, dance to loud DJ music and entertainment-based presentation in 'Devbhoomi Cultural Festival' organised in Badrinath Dham, with State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj adding fuel to the fire and enraging the Uttarakhand Chardham Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat.

After a video surfaced about the 'Devbhoomi Cultural Festival 2026' held at the Arrival Plaza in Badrinath on September 19-20, questions were raised about the religious dignity of Badrinath Dham.

The allegation was that organising a programme with loud sound, DJ and dance at a religious place like Dham is not in accordance with the traditions there. As the protests increased, questions were also raised on the role of the administration. The Chamoli district administration issued a notice to the commanding officer of Garhwal Scouts and sought answers regarding permission for the programme and use of a loud sound system.

Entering the debate over the ongoing controversy, Uttarakhand's Culture, Endowment and Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said, "It is not correct to say that the conch is not blown in Badrinath. The conch is not used during the puja inside the temple, but the conch is blown outside."

"The conch is not blown in Badrinath because it is made of animal bone," he added. The minister mentioned the military bagpipe band that comes at the time of opening and closing of doors in Badrinath. "This band plays with respect in front of God. Hence, it would not be correct to say that music has no place in Badrinath," he said.