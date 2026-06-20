ETV Bharat / state

Concerns Over Maternity Care At District Hospital, Bandipora After Pregnant Woman Gives Birth After Discharge

According to available information, the woman was admitted to District Hospital Bandipora on June 17 after experiencing labour pain. Her family members said she remained under medical observation overnight and was discharged the following day after being informed that her condition was stable. However, while travelling home, the woman reportedly experienced labour pain again near Aloosa. Her family immediately shifted her to a private clinic, where she delivered a baby through normal childbirth shortly after arrival.



The incident has triggered public discussion regarding the assessment and discharge procedures followed in maternity cases. Residents have questioned whether the woman’s condition was properly evaluated before her discharge, given that she delivered within a short period of leaving the hospital.



The case has also renewed concerns over reports of similar incidents that have surfaced in recent years, including cases in which women allegedly delivered outside hospital premises, during transit, or shortly after being referred to other healthcare facilities.



When contacted, the medical superintendent of District Hospital Bandipora said that a committee has been constituted to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. He stated that the committee has been directed to submit its report within two days, following which further action, if required, will be taken.



Residents have urged the authorities to ensure a transparent inquiry into the matter and to review existing maternity care protocols. They have also called for measures to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services at the district hospital to prevent similar incidents in the future. The findings of the inquiry committee are awaited.