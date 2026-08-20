Concerns Expressed Over Non-Utilisation Of Project Tiger Funds In Uttarakhand
The National Tiger Conservation Authority has pointed out 0% utilisation of Rs 5.31 crore released as the first instalment.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Dehradun: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has expressed concern over non-utilisation of funds released under Project Tiger in Uttarakhand. The Centre had released Rs 5.31 crore as the first instalment, of which not a single rupee had been spent till August 6, 2026. The NTCA has now sent a letter to the state’s Chief Secretary asking for expediting the use of funds allocated.
Reserves like Corbett and Rajaji are crucial for tiger conservation in Uttarakhand.
Sources said that a grim picture has emerged in the context of tiger conservation and tiger reserve management in Uttarakhand. This situation has been brought to the attention of the Chief Secretary in the letter dated August 10, 2026, written by Sanjay Kumar, Member Secretary of the NTCA and Additional Director General of Forests.
The letter states that under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Project Tiger & Elephant (CSS-PT&E), the Centre provides financial assistance to states for the effective management and conservation of tiger reserves.
In addition to tiger conservation, this scheme also provides funding for habitat management, infrastructure, monitoring, forest fire management, water management and other essential tasks.
It further states that the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change released funds to Uttarakhand on July 2, 2026, by releasing the mother section. Subsequently, the state received the first net release of Rs 530.77 lakh (approximately Rs 5.31 crore) under Project Tiger and Elephant. However, as of August 6, 2026, the state's total expenditure remained zero, meaning the percentage expenditure against the mother section was recorded at 0.00 %.
"The tiger reserve area has a significant budget requirement. There are many projects that often face budget constraints. The tiger reserve's budget should be spent in a timely manner," observed Rajiv Talwar, Honorary Warden of Rajaji Tiger Reserve.
The NTCA has taken this scenario seriously, stating that the timely utilisation of released funds is crucial for the continuity of funding under the scheme. Continued underspending could adversely impact future funding and budgetary allocations under the scheme.
The letter also clarifies that failure to spend funds on time could lead to administrative and operational problems. This is feared to directly impact essential conservation and management work within the tiger reserves. In particular, work related to the protection of tiger-complexioned wildlife, prey species and their habitats could be affected.
The NTCA has asked the Uttarakhand government to expedite the expenditure process related to the funds already released. It has also directed the concerned officials to issue necessary guidelines to ensure timely implementation of the works under the approved Annual Operations Plan.
The Authority also stated that if the released funds are utilised in a timely manner, it will facilitate further releases from the Ministry and will also help ensure adequate budgetary support for the state in the coming years. The letter also notes the possibility of additional allocations in the state's budget in the future.
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