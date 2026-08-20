ETV Bharat / state

Concerns Expressed Over Non-Utilisation Of Project Tiger Funds In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has expressed concern over non-utilisation of funds released under Project Tiger in Uttarakhand. The Centre had released Rs 5.31 crore as the first instalment, of which not a single rupee had been spent till August 6, 2026. The NTCA has now sent a letter to the state’s Chief Secretary asking for expediting the use of funds allocated.

Reserves like Corbett and Rajaji are crucial for tiger conservation in Uttarakhand.

Sources said that a grim picture has emerged in the context of tiger conservation and tiger reserve management in Uttarakhand. This situation has been brought to the attention of the Chief Secretary in the letter dated August 10, 2026, written by Sanjay Kumar, Member Secretary of the NTCA and Additional Director General of Forests.

The letter states that under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Project Tiger & Elephant (CSS-PT&E), the Centre provides financial assistance to states for the effective management and conservation of tiger reserves.

In addition to tiger conservation, this scheme also provides funding for habitat management, infrastructure, monitoring, forest fire management, water management and other essential tasks.

It further states that the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change released funds to Uttarakhand on July 2, 2026, by releasing the mother section. Subsequently, the state received the first net release of Rs 530.77 lakh (approximately Rs 5.31 crore) under Project Tiger and Elephant. However, as of August 6, 2026, the state's total expenditure remained zero, meaning the percentage expenditure against the mother section was recorded at 0.00 %.